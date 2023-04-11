Blackhawks officially agree to 3-year contract with goalie Commesso, extend Tinordi for a year

Boston University goaltender Drew Commesso (29) makes a pad save on a shot by Minnesota forward Jaxon Nelson (24) during the first period of an NCAA semifinal game in April. The Blackhawks have agreed to a three-year contract with goaltender Commesso on Tuesday. Associated Press

The Blackhawks have agreed to a three-year contract with goaltender Drew Commesso.

The team announced the entry-level deal on Tuesday. It runs through the 2025-26 season and carries a $925,000 salary-cap hit.

The 20-year-old Commesso was selected by the Hawks in the second round of the 2020 draft. He appeared in 34 games with Boston University this season, going 24-8-0 with a 2.46 goals-against average and a .913 save percentage.

The Blackhawks said Commesso will report to Rockford of the American Hockey League.

The Hawks signed also signed Jarred Tinordi on Tuesday to a one-year contract extension with a $1.25 million salary-cap hit.

The 31-year-old hockey veteran joined the Hawks as an opening-week waiver claim from the Rangers.

He has appeared in 44 games (setting, by far, his NHL single-season career high) while recording two goals, six assists, 139 hits and 68 blocked shots.

The team also announced that longtime athletic trainer Mike Gapski is retiring after this season. Gapski, who turned 65 on Monday, spent 36 seasons with the Blackhawks. He is the longest-tenured trainer for a single team in NHL history.