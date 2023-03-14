Bears sign RB Homer, Bears extend LS Patrick Scales and FB Khari Blasingame

Not long after former Bears running back David Montgomery agreed to a deal with the Detroit Lions, the Bears agreed to a contract with former Seattle Seahawks running back Travis Homer. The deal is for two years and worth $4.5 million, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Homer, 24, was a sixth-round draft pick in 2019. He played four seasons in Seattle, totaling 453 rushing yards and 1 touchdown over 49 appearances. He was also a significant contributor on special teams.

Contract extensions:

The Bears also announced Tuesday they have signed long snapper Patrick Scales and fullback Khari Blasingame to contract extensions. Both were set to become unrestricted free agents. Additionally, the team has tendered exclusive rights free agent Dieter Eiselen. Eiselen will be back on a one-year contract.

Scales, the longest-tenured Bears player, will return on a one-year contract for his eighth year with the team. The 35-year-old has appeared in 103 games over seven seasons.

Blasingame, whom the team signed last year as a free agent, agreed to a two-year extension through 2024. He appeared in 16 games last season. In addition to serving as fullback on offense, Blasingame was a key contributor on special teams.

Eiselen signed with the Bears as an undrafted rookie in 2020 out of Yale. He is originally from South Africa. He served as a backup lineman last year, appearing in 11 games.