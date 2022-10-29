Is Long emerging as candidate to become White Sox's next manager?

Philadelphia Phillies' J.T. Realmuto (10) is congratulated by hitting coach Kevin Long, right. As the White Sox's search for a new manager continues, Long is emerging as an intriguing candidate. Associated Press

White Sox general manager Rick Hahn didn't mention any specific names outside of Miguel Cairo, but he did provide some background before beginning a search for a manager to replace Tony La Russa.

"I think the ideal person to fit what we are looking for, given where this team is, does have recent experience in some role in a dugout contributing to a team that is having success," Hahn said.

Does that "ideal person" need to have ties with the Sox?

Hahn said Cairo was "absolutely deserving" of an interview. Moving over from bench coach to take over for La Russa on Aug. 30, Cairo posted an 18-16 record as interim manager.

Former manager -- and shortstop -- Ozzie Guillen has also interviewed for the opening, but don't read too much into his strong link with the Sox.

"One thing that perhaps breaks from the mold of at least the last few hires, having a history with the White Sox, having some sort of connection to White Sox DNA is by no means a requirement," Hahn said.

There is one well known outside coach in the World Series that fits as a candidate to join the Sox -- Joe Espada.

The 47-year-old bench coach is in his fifth season with the Astros and he also was a scout and third-base coach for the Yankees.

There is another coach in the World Series who appears to be emerging as a candidate -- Phillies hitting coach Kevin Long.

"He's so good for me because he keeps me grounded, he keeps me balanced," Phillies manager Rob Thomson told The Philadelphia Inquirer. "He's got so much energy that when the players come to the cage, if they're tired, by the time they leave the cage, they're full of energy and they're ready to go."

Long, 55, is in his first season with the Phillies. He's also been hitting coach for the Nationals (2018-21), Mets (2015-17) and Yankees (2007-14).

In 1998 and '99, Long managed in the minor leagues.

With Philadelphia in the World Series, it's not clear if the White Sox have interviewed Long.

The Sox have met with Cairo and reportedly talked with Espada, Guillen, Ron Washington, Rays bench coach Matt Quatraro and Royals bench coach Pedro Grifol.

Long is an intriguing candidate because he's been a successful hitting coach and the White Sox's offense was dismal this season.

While they ranked third in the American League with a .256 batting average, the Sox were 10th with 149 home runs and a .389 slugging percentage and ninth with 686 runs scored.

"Fundamentally, we lost our offensive approach," Hahn said. "We need to sort of balance out that offense a little bit better. You can say baseball players or guys who grind at-bats more, I think a portion of it is getting some of these guys back to the approaches they had in the last couple of years where we had a pretty decent offense running from these guys."