Will Oscar Colas be right fit for White Sox next season?

As the White Sox look ahead to 2023, Oscar Colas is a legitimate candidate to start in right field. Colas played with high Class A Winston-Salem, AA Birmingham and AAA Charlotte this year and batted a combined .314 with 23 home runs and 79 RBI in 117 games. Associated Press

Instead of getting their starting rotation lined up and preparing for the upcoming playoffs, the White Sox are left looking ahead to next year.

"We've had a whole season of not putting things together," starting pitcher Lucas Giolito said. "It's disappointing. We shot ourselves in the foot a few different ways over the course of the year. Go into the offseason, focus up and really get after it next year."

Making a decision on who's going to manage the Sox in 2023 is going to be general manager Rick Hahn's first order of business.

It's looking more and more like Tony La Russa is not going to return to the dugout. He's been away from the White Sox since Aug. 30 with a heart issue and La Russa's future could be announced by Hahn as early as Wednesday, when the regular season wraps up with a home game against the Twins.

Next up is Jose Abreu.

The White Sox's first baseman since 2014, Abreu is in the final days of his three-year, $50 million contract.

He can still hit, and Abreu's .304 average heading into Saturday's play ranked fifth in the American League.

The Sox have to determine if he can still hit for power. The 35-year-old Abreu had 15 home runs through 154 games and only 4 since the all-star break.

He's been a huge piece of the Sox's offense for nine years, but the guess here is the White Sox let Abreu explore free agency and Andrew Vaughn takes over at first base next season.

Second base still needs to be addressed, as does right field.

It's too early to project who might take over at second for the Sox. As for right, Oscar Colas is an intriguing option.

"This is a player that has a chance to be a pretty productive major-league player," White Sox assistant GM/director of player development Chris Getz said. "He's going to be an exciting piece of this organization moving forward."

Joining the Sox in January on a $2.7 million international contract, Colas just wrapped up his first minor-league season.

The 24-year-old Cuba native hit a combined .314/.371/.524 with 23 home runs and 79 RBI over 117 games in stops at high Class A Winston-Salem, AA Birmingham and AAA Charlotte.

"Power is the calling card for Colas, who some in the White Sox organization believe could turn into a 30-plus home run hitter," wrote Baseball America, which ranks Colas as the White Sox's No. 2 prospect behind Colson Montgomery. "Colas has plus raw power and generates lift in his swing. In Cuba, Colas had a heavyset first base type build but after leaving he transformed himself physically to shed weight. That should help him handle a corner outfield spot, with a plus arm for right field."

A left-handed hitter, the 6-foot-1, 220-pound Colas represented the Sox at the All-Star Futures Game in July.

"It feels good just that your work has been acknowledged," Colas said through a translator. "It's just a matter of keep working hard and keep moving forward in my development process."