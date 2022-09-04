Twins halt White Sox's hot streak with 5-1 win

Chicago White Sox's Elvis Andrus reacts after striking out swinging during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins in Chicago, Sunday. Associated Press

Carlos Correa homered for Minnesota and Dylan Bundy shut down the Sox once again, helping the Twins beat the White Sox 5-1 on Sunday.

Jose Miranda added a two-run double in the ninth inning as Minnesota salvaged the finale of the weekend series. Max Kepler scored on Kendall Graveman's wild pitch in the eighth, and Jhoan Duran turned in some impressive relief work.

The Twins finished with 12 hits after they managed just one during Saturday night's 13-0 loss -- a two-out single by Luis Arraez in the ninth that stopped Dylan Cease's bid for a no-hitter. They also snapped a seven-game slide on the road.

Correa connected in the fifth, hitting a two-run drive to left-center off Lucas Giolito for his 16th homer. Bundy pitched five scoreless innings to improve to 7-0 with a 3.15 ERA in 10 career appearances against the White Sox.

Fighting for position in the crowded AL Central, the second-place Twins (68-64) moved two games ahead of the White Sox (67-67). Minnesota was one back of division-leading Cleveland coming into the day.

Elvis Andrus had two of Chicago's seven hits. AJ Pollock hit an RBI double off Michael Fulmer in the seventh, but Chicago wasted a chance for a big inning.

With runners on second and third and one out, Leury Garcia bunted right back to Duran for a fielder's choice that retired pinch-runner Adam Haseley at home. Romy Gonzalez then struck out swinging, ending the inning.

Duran also worked a perfect eighth. The hard-throwing right-hander has allowed just one run in 20 1/3 innings over his last 19 appearances.

Bundy (8-6) yielded two hits, struck out four and walked one. The 29-year-old right-hander is 3-0 with a 1.77 ERA in four starts against the White Sox this year.

Giolito (10-9) pitched five innings for Chicago, allowing six hits and finishing with five strikeouts and two walks.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Twins: RHP Tyler Mahle went back on the 15-day injured list with shoulder inflammation, and LHP Jovani Moran was recalled from Triple-A St. Paul. ... RHP Sonny Gray (hamstring tightness) remains on track to pitch Wednesday night against the Yankees, but that could change. "The next thing for Sonny is for him to throw his bullpen, which will be in New York, and that's when I think we'll learn how his hamstring is doing," manager Rocco Baldelli said.

White Sox: CF Luis Robert (sore left wrist) is expected to return to the starting lineup Monday at Seattle. Robert was activated from the paternity list before Sunday's game, and RHP Davis Martin was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte. ... RHP Michael Kopech (strained left knee) threw a bullpen session, and pitching coach Ethan Katz said he looked great. "He's right there," Katz said, "so he'll be back soon with us." ... Manager Tony La Russa was away from the team for the sixth straight game because of an unspecified medical issue. There was no update on his status.