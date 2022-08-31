Chicago Bears make 6 waiver claims

The rebuilding Bears went wild Wednesday by scooping up an NFL-high six players off the waiver wire. One of the biggest additions was offensive tackle Alex Leatherwood, who the Radiers cut on Tuesday. Associated Press

The rebuilding Bears went wild Wednesday by scooping up an NFL-high six players off the waiver wire.

The biggest additions are offensive tackle Alex Leatherwood, who started all 17 games with the Raiders in 2021; and defensive tackle Armon Watts, who had a career-best 46 tackles, 5 sacks and 10 QB hits with the Vikings last season.

The 6-foot-5, 312-pound Leatherwood was selected 17th overall by the Raiders last season out of Alabama. The 6-5, 307-pound Watts was cut by the Vikings on Tuesday after they acquired Ross Blacklock from the Texans.

The other additions are defensive back Josh Blackwell, defensive end Kingsley Jonathan, linebacker Sterling Weatherford and tight end Trevin Wesco.

To get back to 53 players on the roster the Bears waived LB Caleb Johnson, DB Duke Shelley, offensive lineman Zachary Thomas and defensive lineman Khyris Tonga. They also released LB Joe Thomas and placed WR Tajae Sharpe on injured reserve.

The Bears also signed 14 players to the practice squad, including 6-7, 301-pound offensive lineman Kellen Diesch, who was cut by the Dolphins. According to Pro Football Weekly, Diesch yielded just 3 sacks and 8 pressures in 568 pass rushing snaps while at Arizona State.

Defensive coordinator Alan Williams will meet with the media after the team's 1:30 p.m. practice at Halas Hall.

Here's a quick bio on the Bears' other four waiver additions:

• Jonathan (6-foot-4, 260 pounds) is a Syracuse product who had 101 tackles (60 solo), 21½ tackles for loss and 15 sacks in 56 games. He was in camp with the Bills.

• Weatherford is a converted safety who was in Colts camp. He was a third-team All-MAC selection last year with Miami (Ohio).

• Blackwell went to Duke and was in Eagles camp. He has a 40 speed of 4.33 seconds.

• Wesco was a fourth-round pick of the Jets in 2019 and appeared in 40 games the last three seasons. The 6-3, 267-pounder figures to play a prominent role in the running game.