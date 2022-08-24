Giolito, White Sox bounce back in 5-3 win over Orioles

Starter Lucas Giolito pitched 6⅓ strong innings and Gavin Sheets was 3-for-5 with 3 RBI Wednesday night in the White Sox's 5-3 win over Baltimore. Associated Press

Starter Lucas Giolito pitched 6⅓ strong innings and Gavin Sheets was 3-for-5 with 3 RBI Wednesday night in the White Sox's 5-3 win over Baltimore. Associated Press

Starter Lucas Giolito pitched 6⅓ strong innings and Gavin Sheets was 3-for-5 with 3 RBI Wednesday night in the White Sox's 5-3 win over Baltimore. Associated Press

Next year's schedule was released on Wednesday, which just happened to be another day the White Sox were trying to salvage the current season.

Trying to keep pace with first-place Cleveland in the AL Central, the Sox grabbed the early lead against the Orioles, just like they did Tuesday night.

Instead of shutting down and losing to Baltimore again, the White Sox rode a strong outing from starter Lucas Giolito, tacked on more runs as the game progressed and got a defensive lift from third baseman Yoan Moncada in a 5-3 win at Camden Yards.

The Sox (63-61) remain 4 games behind the Guardians, who won their second straight game at San Diego earlier Wednesday.

It's been a frustrating season for the White Sox, and Giolito has been one of their most disappointing players.

In his last start, the right-hander lasted just 3 innings against the Astros and Giolito's ERA climbed to 5.34 after he allowed 7 runs on 8 hits and a walk.

"Obviously, I didn't do my job," he said. "I didn't think my stuff was very good, missed locations and they hit it hard. You have to locate, and I didn't do that."

Against the Orioles, Giolito was much better. He pitched 6⅓ innings and allowed 1 run on 4 hits and 2 walks as the Sox won for just the second time in their last seven games.

The White Sox are now tied with the Twins for second place in the AL Central.

Baltimore-area native Gavin Sheets gave the White Sox the lead in the first inning with a 2-run single off Orioles starter Spenser Watkins.

Sheets put the Sox in front 3-1 with an RBI single in the seventh inning and the final 2 runs came in the eighth when Elvis Andrus scored on a wild pitch and AJ Pollock followed with a run-scoring single.

"I had family and friends here," said Sheets, whose father Larry played for Baltimore from 1984-89. "Playing in the stadium I grew up in, it was awesome."

The White Sox had 12 hits in the game -- all singles.

Before Baltimore rallied in the ninth inning when Austin Hays hit a 2-run homer off closer Liam Hendriks, the Orioles loaded the bases with one out in the seventh.

Jorge Mateo appeared to have an extra-base hit past third base, but Moncada got to the ball and turned a 5-3 double play to end the threat.

White Sox left fielder Eloy Jimenez didn't play after being hit by a 102-mph fastball on the left elbow Tuesday. X-rays were negative and Jimenez could be back in the lineup Thursday.

Next season, the Sox open with a March 30 game at Houston. They play their first home game April 3 against San Francisco.

While facing every other team for the first time in MLB history, the White Sox play the Cubs July 25-26 at Guaranteed Rate Field and Aug. 15-16 at Wrigley Field.