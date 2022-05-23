Happ, Wisdom hit 3-run HRs, Cubs top Aquino, Reds 7-4

Cincinnati Reds' Brandon Drury watches his double against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati, Monday, May 23, 2022.

Cincinnati Reds' Aristides Aquino watches his two-run home run against the Chicago Cubs during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati, Monday, May 23, 2022.

Cincinnati Reds' Tommy Pham, left, watches his home run in front of Chicago Cubs catcher Yan Gomes during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati, Monday, May 23, 2022.

Chicago Cubs' Seiya Suzuki hits a double against the Cincinnati Reds during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati, Monday, May 23, 2022.

Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ watches his RBI-double against the Cincinnati Reds during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati, Monday, May 23, 2022.

Chicago Cubs' Seiya Suzuki, left, celebrates with teammate Frank Schwindel after scoring against the Cincinnati Reds during the first inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati, Monday, May 23, 2022.

Cincinnati Reds' Aristides Aquino runs the bases after his two-run home run against the Chicago Cubs during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati, Monday, May 23, 2022.

Chicago Cubs' Patrick Wisdom runs the bases after hitting a three-run home run against the Cincinnati Reds during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati, Monday, May 23, 2022.

Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ watches his three-run home run against the Cincinnati Reds during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati Monday. Associated Press

CINCINNATI -- Ian Happ and Patrick Wisdom hit three-run homers and the Chicago Cubs beat the Cincinnati Reds 7-4 Monday night despite two home runs by Aristides Aquino.

Happ drove in Seiya Suzuki with a fourth-inning double before Wisdom hit his team-leading 10th homer.

With Chicago holding a 4-3 lead with two outs in the seventh, Happ drove the first pitch he saw from reliever Luis Cessa into the right-field bleachers.

Drew Smyly (2-5) went 5 2/3 innings, allowing three runs and four hits while striking out five. He seemed to be on the way to one of his best outings of the season, retiring 13 at one point, but got in trouble in the sixth when Tommy Pham hit a solo homer and Aquino launched a two-run shot to center field.

Aquino, who had spent the last few weeks in the minors because of lack of production, hit another long drive in the eighth, slamming Chris Martin's slider 429 feet off the facing of the second deck in left field.

Aquino, who has struggled in recent years after a big rookie season, began the game with just one home run in 45 at-bats for the Reds in 2022.

David Robertson closed for his sixth save.

Reds starter Vladimir Gutierrez (0-6) continued to struggle. He lasted four innings, allowing four runs and four hits and striking out five.