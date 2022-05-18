Dogs lose 8-5 to Lincoln

The Chicago Dogs lost Wednesday's opener against the Lincoln Saltdogs 8-5 at Impact Field in Rosemont.

Matt Goodheart drove in 4 runs for the visitors, including a 2-run double in Lincoln's 6-run fourth inning.

Grant Kay drove in 2 of Chicago's 5 runs and K.C. Hobson hit a solo homer.

A.J. Kullman took the loss for the Dogs, surrendering 5 runs on 5 hits in 3 innings of work.