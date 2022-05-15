Boomers get first win of the season in Jersey

AUGUSTA, N.J. -- The Schaumburg Boomers broke out in a big way Sunday, utilizing an all-around team effort to win for the first time this year and disposing of the Sussex County Miners 11-5 in the final game of a weekend series in New Jersey.

Alec Craig led off the game with a walk and scored from second base on a Clint Hardy sacrifice fly as the Boomers took the lead for the first time in the series. Schaumburg busted the game open behind 5 runs in the second, all of which scored on homers. Matt Bottcher led off with a solo shot, the first homer of the season for the team. William Salas blasted a 2-out, 2-run homer to score Nick Oddo, and the inning was capped with a 2-run homer from Chase Dawson to bounce the Sussex County starter. Schaumburg went on to score in three other innings.

Shumpei Yoshikawa grabbed the win in his debut for the Boomers. The right-hander struck out 7 in 6 innings and did not walk a batter, recording 5 consecutive outs via the strikeout from the fourth into the sixth. Darrell Thompson struck out 2 in 2 innings and Jake Joyce finished out the game. Schaumburg tallied 10 hits and drew 7 walks while stealing 3 bases. Bottcher finished with 4 hits, all middle-away, falling a triple shy of the cycle while scoring 4 times and stealing a base. Blake Grant-Parks drove home 3 runs and Craig scored twice.