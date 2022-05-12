Suburban baseball teams primed for opening day

With the season already in full swing for the Chicago Cubs and White Sox, it's time for the suburban baseball teams to enjoy opening day.

The Chicago Dogs and Kane County Cougars begin their seasons at home Friday while the Schaumburg Boomers open on the road. That means plenty of good food, drinks, entertainment, promotions and, of course, baseball for suburban fans looking for a cheaper and more intimate way to enjoy the national pastime.

Here's a guide for what to expect at suburban ballparks in the next several months.

Chicago Dogs

It's hard to believe this is already the fifth season for Chicago Dogs baseball in Rosemont. Many of the daily specials are back at Impact Field, including Family Sundays, featuring $3 bottomless popcorn and fountain drinks in addition to pregame catch on the field and autographs. Among the special events this season, May 31 is Military Appreciation Day, there's a fireworks extravaganza on July 4 and two Bark at the Park events. Perhaps the biggest highlight of the season will be the American Association All-Star Game scheduled for July 12 at Impact Field.

Info: Impact Field, 9850 Balmoral Ave., Rosemont, (847) 636-5450, thechicagodogs.com

Tickets: $9-$25

Kane County Cougars

The Cougars kick off their second season in the American Association with another slate of weekly specials, including Taco Tuesday and the Sunday Family Fest with concession stand deals, theme nights, giveaways, ballpark concerts and 26 nights of fireworks. Northwestern Medicine Field will be the site of Military Appreciation Night on July 2, while theme nights include the '80s, Star Wars, American Girl, Christmas and Bark in the Park. Giveaways include sunglasses, team baseball cards, floppy hats and patriotic caps. Among the eight ballpark concerts are American English, The Wayouts and Haley Mae Campbell.

Info: Northwestern Medicine Field, 34W002 Cherry Lane, Geneva, (630) 232-8811, kccougars.com

Tickets: $9-$31.25

Schaumburg Boomers

Giveaways, promotions and fireworks once again will greet Boomers fans this season in Frontier League play at Wintrust Field. There are nights devoted to Looney Tunes, Marvel superheroes, Star Wars and Jimmy Buffett in addition to a Marshmallow Fight night on Aug. 5 and a Military Appreciation night on July 12. There are nine dates with giveaways where fans will receive caps, jerseys, backpacks and bobbleheads. The Boomers and Raising Canes Chicken are partnering on a kids' club where members will receive box seats for Sunday games, 10% off merchandise and a free combo from Raising Canes.

Info: Wintrust Field, 1999 South Springinsguth Road, Schaumburg, (847) 461-3695, boomersbaseball.com

Tickets: $11-$14