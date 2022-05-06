Robert powers White Sox to fourth straight win

Vince Velasquez pitched a solid 5 innings against the Red Sox and allowed 1 run on 3 hits and 2 walks. Associated Press

White Sox's AJ Pollock (18) congratulates Luis Robert after scoring on Robert's 2-run home run during the third inning. After being slowed by a groin injury in April, center fielder Robert is healthy and back to doing damage. The center fielder sparked Friday night's 4-2 win over Boston with a 2-run homer. Associated Press

Luis Robert is healthy and doing Luis Robert things again.

Not surprisingly, the White Sox are following suit.

After missing a week in late April with a groin injury, Robert returned to the lineup and played four straight home games against the Angels.

The center fielder was a little rusty while going 1-for-8 in the first two games against Los Angeles, but he's been back to his old self ever since.

In Friday night's 4-2 win over Boston at Fenway Park, Robert hit a mammoth 2-run homer to left field in the third inning that quickly cleared the Green Monster.

Over his last four games, he is 8-for-16 while playing Gold Glove defense in center field.

The obvious key for Robert is staying healthy, which can be difficult for a player that always seems to be going 100 miles an hour.

After Wednesday night's 4-3 win over the Cubs at Wrigley Field, Robert had an ice bag strapped to his back. In the sixth inning, he chased down and caught a deep drive off Willson Contreras' bat and slammed into the brick wall.

"He's just an uber athlete," said Lucas Giolito, who started against the Cubs Wednesday. "Unbelievable player. That just shows how in the game he is. His talent is always playing at the highest level. Luckily he's fine.

"It's always scary because that's a hard wall out there. But that's the type of player he is, man. He'll put his body on the line. He'll do whatever it takes to make the play and that is hugely appreciated by our pitching staff."

Thanks to another big game by Robert, the Sox (12-13) have won four straight after losing 10 of 11.

They also got another solid start from Vince Velasquez, who pitched 5 innings against the Red Sox and allowed 1 run on 3 hits and 2 walks. While he might be holding a spot until Lance Lynn and Johnny Cueto join the rotation, Velasquez is 2-2 with a 3.97 ERA and he's allowed only 1 run over his last 10⅔ innings.

Jose Abreu hit a sacrifice fly in the third inning to give the White Sox the early lead before Robert followed with his fourth homer of the season.

Reese McGuire drove in the Sox's final run with a sacrifice fly in the eighth.

•Nearing the end of a rehab assignment with Class AAA Charlotte, third baseman Yoan Moncada (oblique) was 3-for-3 with a home run and 4 RBI in Friday night's 12-2 win over Gwinnett.

Joe Kelly (biceps) also pitched a scoreless inning of relief.

Moncada and Kelly are both on track to make their season debuts Monday night against Cleveland at Guaranteed Rate Field.