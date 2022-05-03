White Sox happy to meet back up with Madrigal at Wrigley Field

Chicago Cubs' Nick Madrigal waits for a pitch during a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays Wednesday, April 20, 2022, in Chicago. Associated Press

Catching up with Nick Madrigal in spring training, the second baseman was completely over the trade that sent him from the White Sox to the Cubs last July.

"It took a couple of days to figure out what exactly happened," the 25-year-old second baseman said. "But I was able to immediately switch gears and I got my mind around this organization. It is such a good feeling to be over and now be in uniform."

After missing the final four months of last season with a torn right hamstring, Madrigal is off to a slow start with the Cubs as he tries shaking off the rust of not playing for 10 months.

His former Sox teammates were happy to see him at Wrigley Field Tuesday night.

"I'm super excited that he's healthy and playing," third baseman Jake Burger said. "It will be weird for him a little bit. But any time you are playing against friends, it's good to have that one-up if you get a win."

Even though he's playing on the opposite side of town, Madrigal still has plenty of buddies on the South Side.

"I talk to Nick all the time, I'm on that (group) text," Gavin Sheets said. "Some good banter today back and forth. We're all close friends more than anything. When he got traded over we still kept our friendship.

"He was a little surprised when it (trade) happened, but he embraced it. I know he's happy to stay in Chicago, he loves the city. You've got to go over and do your job, it's all you can do."

Still sore:

Andrew Vaughn missed his fourth straight game with a bruised right hand/wrist Tuesday night, and he's not expected to play against the Cubs Wednesday.

"He's sore," manager Tony La Russa said. "He's getting better, but it's the kind of thing where he tries to swing sore, he might do something unnatural and make it worse."

Vaughn, who leads the White Sox with 4 home runs and 12 RBI, was hit by a pitch late in Friday night's game against the Angels. The hope is he's ready to play against the Red Sox in Boston over the weekend.

"A lot depends on how he looks tomorrow," La Russa said. "You get whacked in that part, anywhere in that wrist and hand, you know the ABCs of that. We're just lucky nothing is broken."

Night off:

After returning from a groin injury and playing four straight games, Luis Robert sat out Tuesday at wet, cold Wrigley Field.

"We debated it a lot, he's starting to swing good," manager Tony La Russa said. "But he played four in a row and it really wasn't as much the weather as just, he's been up for a while. Try to be sensible. He's one of the guys that keys everything we do defensively and offensively. But it's a long season and he'll play (Wednesday) night."