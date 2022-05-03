Girls soccer: Prospect closes in on MSL East title

Rolling Meadows' Alex Marron and Prospect's Hannah Mekky compete for a header in a girls soccer game in Rolling Meadows on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. John Starks | Staff Photographer

Prospect's Kayley Bouzas gets in front of Rolling Meadows' Vanessa Campos and Cassidy Pardini for a header in a girls soccer game in Rolling Meadows on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. John Starks | Staff Photographer

Prospect's Hannah Mekky controls the ball against Rolling Meadows' Vanessa Campos in a girls soccer game in Rolling Meadows on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. John Starks | Staff Photographer

Rolling Meadows' Michaela Jackman competes against Prospect's Julia Valentini for the ball in a girls soccer game in Rolling Meadows on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. John Starks | Staff Photographer

Rolling Meadows' Taylor Stubitsch and Prospect's Nicole Atteo battle for the ball in a girls soccer game in Rolling Meadows on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. John Starks | Staff Photographer

Rolling Meadows' Chiara Divito and Taylor Stubitsch compete for a header against Prospect's Kaylee Naughten and Julia Valentiniin a girls soccer game in Rolling Meadows on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. John Starks | Staff Photographer

Prospect's Julia Valentini is surrounded by teammates after her first-half goal against Rolling Meadows in a girls soccer game in Rolling Meadows on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. John Starks | Staff Photographer

Another day, another three big points for Prospect.

The Lady Knights stayed atop the MSL East division standings after their 2-0 victory Tuesday afternoon over host Rolling Meadows at Robert Hoese Field.

The win now puts Tom Froats' club six points clear of second-place Hersey. Another three-point result Wednesday over Hoffman Estates will give the Lady Knights (12-3-1, 6-2-1) their first trip to the MSL Soccer Cup since 2002.

"We didn't play out best soccer. (Some) of that was due to Rolling Meadows, who has some very talented players, but we got what we came here for, and that was another three points to help us draw closer to the division championship," said Froats.

"Prospect is athletic, has depth, and players like No. 23 (Kayley Bouzas) who is a real physical presence in the middle, and No. 2 Jillian Sawadski, who really hurt us with her speed, and ability to push their attack," said Mustangs coach Mike Drenth.

"Rolling Meadows had a lot of the possession in the first half, even into the wind, and we didn't come out and we didn't come out and play the way we should have," said Sawadski.

"(We) talked at the half about coming out with more urgency, and energy, and that's what we did to take control of the game, and get another important three points."

While the home side would enjoy a higher percentage of the possession, thanks in part to Vanessa Campos, Chiara Divito, Michaela Jackman, Vanessa Adan and others, it was the Lady Knights who would create more of the chances on frame.

The aforementioned Kaylez Bouzas had a handful of those chances -- her best coming early on when she was given enough time and space to tee-up her 30-yard cracker that forced keeper Caroline Ciccone to turn around the post.

Sadawski, a junior, was at the heart of several counters the visitors would unleash. She used speed, pace, and a bit of trickery to unlock the Mustangs in their own end before finding teammates Abby Knott, Hannah Mekky, Maggie Rosenberg and Kayley Bouzas, whom Froats pushed forward after the intermission.

"Jillian did a great job for us all throughout, and when we moved Kayley forward in the second half, it helped create more for us in the final third," said Froats.

When it looked as if this contest would be goal-less heading into the break, Julia Valentini drove her 35-yard effort into the upper right corner in the 36th minute.

"We were hoping to keep them off the scoreboard in the first half (then) come out after the break with the wind in our favor to maybe put one or two in. But we came out flat, and Prospect had too much for us in the early going to take control," said Drenth.

Sawadski would beat a pair of challengers into the box where she was hauled down, setting up a PK attempt for Natalie Bouzas, who calmly directed her spotkick into the back of the net to double the advantage at 45 minutes.

"We're not going to get ahead of ourselves, but this win today helps to put us in very good shape in our quest to win the MSL East," said Froats.

"We are so much better than we were a year ago, but we just cannot find a way to score lately, and that's been our downfall," said Drenth whose club has now gone six games without scoring and fell to 3-6-3, 2-5-2.

Lily Barich was solid between the sticks for the Lady Knights who have now kept their last six opponents out of the back of the net.