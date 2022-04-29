Bears boost defense by taking Washington CB Kyler Gordon

Associated PressWashington defensive back Kyler Gordon blocks a pass intended for Stanford wide receiver Elijah Higgins during a game last October. With the 39th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Bears bolstered their defense by picking Washington cornerback Kyler Gordon.

At 5-foot-11, 194 pounds, Gordon isn't the biggest of defensive backs, but he possesses the athletic traits that NFL teams will drool over.

He had a true breakout season as a redshirt junior in 2021, when he started 12 games and totaled 46 tackles, two interceptions, nine passes defended, one forced fumble and one tackle for loss. He led Washington in both passes defended and interceptions last season. His performance earned him first-team All-Pac 12 honors. He was primarily an outside cornerback in college, but did line up in the slot at times.

The Bears needed more help at the cornerback position. They have 2020 second-round pick Jaylon Johnson starting at one outside cornerback spot but will need another starter to complement Johnson.

The Bears came into the night holding the 39th, 48th and 71st overall picks.