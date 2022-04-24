Bulls lose Game 4 at home; Bucks can end series Wednesday

Chicago Bulls forward Patrick Williams, center, drives to the basket against Milwaukee Bucks center Bobby Portis, left, and center Brook Lopez during the first half of Game 4 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series, Sunday, April 24, 2022, in Chicago. Associated Press

The Bulls on Sunday played what could be their final home game of the season, losing 119-95 to the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 4 of their best-of-seven playoff series at the United Center.

The Bucks now lead the series 3-1 and can close it out Wednesday night in Milwaukee.

For the Bucks, Grayson Allen set playoff career highs with 27 points and six 3-pointers, and Giannis Antetokounmpo had 32 points and 17 rebounds. Jrue Holiday scored 26, and the Bucks made it look easy again after beating the Bulls by 30 on Friday, handing them the most lopsided home playoff loss in franchise history. The defending NBA champions led by 22 early in the third quarter and steadied themselves after a push by the Bulls.

Allen delivered another huge effort off the bench, surpassing his previous postseason scoring high of 22 points in Game 3. He made 10 of 12 shots and nailed 6 of 7 3s, with Bulls fans booing just about every time he touched the ball.

Antetokounmpo had 7 assists.

Holiday made five 3s. Former Bull Bobby Portis added 14 points and 10 rebounds in his second straight start with Khris Middleton sidelined because of a sprained left knee, and the Bucks beat the Bulls for the 19th time in 21 games.

Zach LaVine led the Bulls with 24 points and 13 assists, DeMar DeRozan scored 23 and Patrick Williams finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds.

Allen made 4 of 5 3-pointers and scored 16 as the Bucks grabbed a 56-41 halftime lead.

It was 54-39 with just over two minutes left after he and Holiday nailed back-to-back 3s. The Bulls' Patrick Williams dunked, and Allen missed from up top after making his first four 3s. But he banked in a floater in the final minute to make it a 15-point game.

Portis nailed a 3 and Holiday buried a 30-footer, bumping it to 63-41 in the opening minute of the third. The lead was down to 68-60 midway through the quarter after a 17-3 run by the Bulls.

But the Bucks answered by scoring 11 straight. Antetokounmpo had 6 of those points, including a dunk to make it 79-60, and fed Allen for a 3 after blocking LaVine during that stretch.

Portis and LaVine had to be separated in the closing minutes of the game after they got tangled and had a heated exchange near the Bulls' basketball. Portis wore goggles again to protect his right eye. Portis suffered an abrasion in Game 2 when he was hit by the Bulls' Tristan Thompson as they went for a rebound.

Bulls guard Alex Caruso left the game with a facial injury.

The Bulls have lost six straight home playoff games since beating Cleveland in Game 3 of the 2015 Eastern Conference semifinals. They dropped that series in six games.