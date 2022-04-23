Cubs bat around Pirates, Hendricks shines in 21-0 victory

Cubs catcher Willson Contreras hits a single during the first inning Sunday, April 23, 2022, against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Wrigley Field. It was the second of the Cubs' eventual 23 hits in the 21-0 victory. Associated Press

You've heard of "fun at the old ballpark?"

Well, the Cubs had plenty of it during a 21-0 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates at Wrigley Field on Saturday.

Manager David Ross' squad racked up 9 hits in the first two innings and took advantage of 2 errors by Pirates SS Kevin Newman to take a 9-0 lead. Alfonso Rivas, who was called up from Triple-A Iowa on Friday, delivered the final blow of an 8-run second inning by belting a 3-run homer to right. Rivas ended up going 3-for-6 with 6 RBI.

The Cubs added 2 runs in the fourth, 5 in the fifth (getting 4 doubles in the frame), 1 in the seventh and 4 in the eighth.

Kyle Hendricks threw 7 innings of 2-hit ball to pick up his first victory of the season.

Nico Hoerner went 4-for-5 with 3 RBI, Seiya Suzuki was 3-for-5 with an RBI and 3 runs scored, Willson Contreras went 3-for-5, and Jason Heyward went 2-for-4 with 3 runs scored.

Hoerner has 7 hits in the last two games, raising his batting average from .225 to .327.

The Cubs, who scored a combined 16 runs in their previous five games, snapped a four-game losing streak to improve to 7-8. They can split the four-game series against Pittsburgh with a victory Sunday.

Stunning stuff:

Keegan Thompson, who threw 4 innings of 2-hit relief against the Pirates on Friday, has yet to allow a run in 13⅔ innings this season. Opponents are hitting .140 (6-for-43) against Thompson and have drawn just 3 walks.

Through Friday there were 13 pitchers who hadn't allowed a run with a minimum of 7 IP. Thompson has thrown the most, followed by Pittsburgh's Will Crowe (12 IP) and the Dodgers' Andrew Heaney (10⅓ IP)

"Can't overstate how well he's pitched and how good he's looked and how valuable that arm has been for us," said manager David Ross.

Frazier has surgery:

Outfielder Clint Frazier (3-for-21, 2 doubles, 2 walks) had a successful appendectomy Saturday and was placed on the 10-day injured list (retroactive to April 20). The Cubs recalled Alfonso Rivas to take Frazier's spot on the roster.

Around the horn:

LHP Wade Miley threw a bullpen session Saturday. Miley continues to work back from left elbow inflammation. He could be ready to join the Cubs in early May. ... Sean Newcomb, acquired from Atlanta in a trade Thursday, made his Cubs debut Saturday. He threw a 1-2-3 eighth inning. ... 1B Frank Schwindel has turned four 3-6-3 double plays this season. The Mets' Jesus Aguilar (2) was the only other first baseman to have more than one heading into Saturday. ... Bears coach Matt Eberflus threw out the first pitch.