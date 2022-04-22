Bucks guard on stopping DeRozan: "He's got counters on counters"

After Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan poured in 41 points in Game 2, Milwaukee's Wesley Matthews and Jrue Holiday talked about why he's difficult to defend. Washington Post photo by John McDonnell

Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan averaged 31.3 points in the regular season against Milwaukee.

After he erupted for 41 points in Game 2, the Bucks heard some familiar questions about trying to guard him. Specifically about not jumping for his shot fakes, which at times come in bunches.

"Because you know he's going to shoot it," Milwaukee guard Wesley Matthews said. "It's just matter of time and when he does it. Obviously, he's great at that and it takes a high level of discipline to not foul him in those situations, not bite on those shot fakes, the spin moves, the pivots. He's got counters on counters. Like I said he's a heck of a player and we've just got to make it tough."

Jrue Holiday has been playing against DeRozan since they were kids in Southern California. He's one of the best in the NBA at staying with the Bulls all-star. In Game 2, the Bulls game-planned to use screens and switch DeRozan onto other defenders.

"He just caught a rhythm," Holiday said. "Kind of has this between-the-leg pullup that he does when he starts getting going and he had a couple of those and just got into a rhythm. Top of the key, around free-throw line, him taking those shots and taking 30 of them. At some point you're going to get a rhythm."

Holiday was also asked about missing some drives to the basket, with Bulls center Nikola Vucevic nearby. Vucevic played with DeRozan at USC while Holiday was at UCLA, so those two go back a long way as well.

"No offense to them, I mean, Vuc is my guy," Holiday said. "But I'm not really worried about Vuc at the rim. I think I just missed. Nothing really that anybody did, just missed it, shot it wrong."

Portis dons goggles:

Former Bulls power forward Bobby Portis was back on the court Friday after suffered an eye abrasion in Game 2. Portis was wearing goggles and replaced the injured Khris Middleton in the starting lineup.

"I think he's good," Milwaukee coach Mike Budenholzer said before the game. "I think the goggles are a little extra protection, but I think the (medical) guys were confident overnight he would be better and ready to go. He's in a good place."

Portis played just six minutes in Game 2 after he was inadvertently struck in the face by Bulls center Tristan Thompson under the basket.

Bulls horns:

Bulls assistant coaches Chris Fleming and Damian Cotter were back on the bench Friday after missing Games 1 and 2 in Milwaukee due to health and safety protocols. Assistant Maurice Cheeks was absent due to a non-COVID illness, head coach Billy Donovan said. ...

Donovan on Zach LaVine finally reaching the playoffs after 478 career games: "I'm personally very happy for him and excited for him. I think Zach has always prioritized winning, it's always been important to him. I think for him this is a great opportunity. I think he's done everything he can to lead, get himself mentally and physically ready to play."

