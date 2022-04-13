Boys gymnastics: Palatine clinches MSL West championship

As a Bronco, it was only natural for Barrington freshman Henry Stevens to see how he would match up with the other thoroughbreds on the pommel horse.

Stevens didn't disappoint himself or anyone else Wednesday at a dual boys gymnastics meet between Palatine and host Barrington.

Stevens finished third on the event with a 9.20. Stevens finished behind the Pirates' Trey Wilcox and John Pirone, who both had 9.40 and just ahead of Dominic Filichia's 8.50.

"This has been a very different experience from what I have been used to," Stevens said. "I definitely felt the pressure competing against them on the pommel horse. But it is fun to compete against them and fun to watch them."

Stevens finished second in the all-around with a score of 51.50. The Broncos' Krish Patel, who is a sophomore, had a 50.20 to help pace the Broncos to a score of 141.40. Barrington also got help from John Lacy, Ryan Shimp and Nathan Rosado.

"Tonight wasn't our best," Barrington coach Ryan Trostrud said. "We had our season high last week. We are hoping to build on that. We knew coming in tonight it would be a tough meet. Our goal tonight was to just stay on the events and stay clean."

The Broncos have been on a rise this season. They have already topped the 143 mark this season and have their eyes set on besting that in the final meets of the season.

"We are definitely climbing," Tostrud said. "We are still growing and we still have some room to grow and I am excited about that."

Palatine won the meet, scoring a 155.20. It enabled the Pirates to clinch the MSL West title for the second consecutive year.

The Pirates have an invite at Hoffman Estates next Friday and the MSL conference meet the following Friday before hosting a sectional on May 4.

"It was another good meet tonight," Palatine coach Scott Hagel said. "We are just looking to keep the guys healthy going into the next few weeks. We will take one more week to add another trick or two and then get ready for state."

It was another big meet for Wilcox. The senior finished with the top all-around score of 54.50. Besides his solid performance on the pommel horse, Wilcox had the top score on the rings with an 8.50 and the parallel bars with a 9.20.

"It is up there," Wilcox said. "We are going in the right direction. When we get John (Pirone) healthy, things will even be better for us."

Filichia had another good meet for Palatine. He won the high bar with a 9.40 and he put together another solid performance by finishing third in the all-around with a 51.00.

"I think this was a good result of the consistency we have had all year," Filichia said. "I have been struggling around pommel horse. But John did well, Trey did well and I did well."

Pirone also won the vault with a 9.30. His shoulder forced him out of the rings and high bar. But the junior said he will be ready for state.

"I am looking forward to it," Pirone said. "It has been a great season for me and I feel more comfortable with each meet."

Jack Hamman and Cristian Yancy both were able to come through for the Pirates in the events that Pirone did not compete in.