Boys tennis: Hersey outduels Fremd for invite crown

In what has become a league of talented teams with plenty of first class talent, both Hersey and Fremd are considered to be among the Mid-Suburban League favorites, along with Barrington.

On a chilly Saturday afternoon, Hersey and Fremd met in the final of the Hersey Tennis Invite in Arlington Heights, with the host Huskies claiming a 4-3 victory in dramatic fashion.

With play at No. 1 doubles all that was remaining, the Huskies' team of Kacper Pasielak and freshman Andrew Weber outlasted the Vikings' pair of: Jason Sze-Amaye Shyani, 6-7 (4), 6-2, 10-7 to give the reigning MSL East champions the title.

Sze-Shyani were state qualifiers a year ago.

"We were happy to be in the final of our own invite, and especially playing Fremd. It was an exciting final and with us playing them again on Monday in conference play, maybe the result might be different," said Hersey coach Andy Walton, whose team advanced after victories over Cary-Grove and Glenbard West to reach the final.

"We should be an even better team this season even though we lost Max (Sheldon, state runner-up). We have a lot more depth," said Hersey's Brent Chen, who as a freshman a year ago went 3-2 at state and will take over for Sheldon as the Huskies' No. 1 player

The Huskies went on the road to Edwardsville earlier for a large flighted tournament, and went 3-0 in college style play.

"It was great to get in a full day of tennis and to have the chance to go against Hersey in the final where every match was close, and an absolute battle," said Fremd's first-year coach Johnny Kent.

"Credit their one-dubs team for coming back and coming up with some big serves when it mattered most. As far as Andrew (Spurck), I thought he played very well today and is now a player who takes care of business. With another added aspect to his game we're excited to go even further this season."

Spurck, in his 2021 rookie season, went 25-6 with three of those victories coming at state where he and his teammates were a combined 10-8.

"We lost our No. 1 (Casey Hishinuma) and our No. 1 doubles team, but I really believe we'll be a very good team this year once we get more matches under our belt," said Spurck, who is rated top 3 in the latest USTA Midwest rankings.

"I feel like my net game is much improved over last year. I am coming forward, putting points away quicker and sooner, so I know if I continue to work hard the results at state this year will be so much better."

Glenbard West lost its second round match 6-1 to Hersey, then came back to defeat Edwardsville 4-3 to collect third-place honors.

The Hilltoppers are led by senior Sullivan Monteith, who along with Andrew Immink finished fifth overall in state doubles play last season.

"Andrew and I had a very good run at state but this year I'll be our No. 1 at singles, where I look to have another good run at state," said Monteith, who will play next fall at Division-II Belmont-Abbey in Belmont, N.C.

"I played a lot of USTA tournaments during the offseason and I feel like I have improved the mental part of my game, which is the most important part of having success at a higher level."

Sammy Hong would lead Prospect to a fifth-place finish on Saturday after the Knights defeated York 5-2.

Hong, who along with Sebastian Schoyer, lost their state qualifying sectional match last season at host Glenbrook South, was without Schoyer on Saturday due to an illness. He played with two different partners.

"Sebastian and I played some of our best tennis of the season at sectionals, so we both feel the experience of playing two years together and having great chemistry should see us have a very good year this spring," said Hong, a junior.

"We had a great first week of tennis weather, then it's really fallen off, but along the way we've beaten both Carmel, and Lake Zurich and because of our depth and in true dual formats, we should be very competitive this spring," said Knights coach Brad Rathe.