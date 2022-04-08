Girls soccer: Schaumburg downs Buffalo Grove as Wingard scores twice

Schaumburg earned its fourth girls soccer victory of the season as Abby Wingard scored twice and goals from Brisa Baldwin, and Delanie Dietz all came in the second half to seal a 4-1 victory over visiting Buffalo Grove Friday night at Gary Scholz Stadium.

Both clubs would be blanketed by light snow on yet another dreadful spring sports evening, which was made even worse for the Saxons (4-2-1, 2-1-0) when they went into the break chasing one goal.

"We really didn't play as well as we have in the first half but when they scored that first goal it kind of motivated us to come out and play the type of soccer we are capable of," said Baldwin.

"In the second half, we connected passes, moved better away from the ball, which allowed us to push number and create several chances, including a couple off corners."

The Saxons were in a 4-2-3-1 formation with Baldwin and Dietz each playing at the 6, just in front of the back line and the partnership seemed to work just fine as each took turns winning balls, distributing, and disrupting the Bison attack whenever possible.

"We started a little slow tonight but leading up until our goal, we began to play with more confidence with a higher number of our passes connecting but for everything we did well in the first half we just were not able to sustain in the second half, leading to Schaumburg being all over us," said Bison coach Pat Dudle, whose club is now 0-4-1 (0-2-0) on the season.

The visitors would strike first in the 36th minute after Kora Kipley played the ball wide from the midline to Elizabeth Fine, who returned the favor with a ball back into the box where Kipley fired her left-footed effort high into the net.

It took the Saxons but seven minutes after the intermission to draw even when Dietz unloaded a 35-yard free kick into the back of the net.

Wingard gave her club the lead for good at 58 minutes, then it was Baldwin who made it a two-goal advantage off a corner from her club teammate Dietz.

"I always know where Delanie is going to put the ball, so I made sure to get in position to meet the ball off one of her corners," said Baldwin.

A marvelous ball played into the box from Emma Salatino allowed Wingard to put the finishing touch on the Saxons' home victory.

"There was a time in this game when we were not really doing anything very well, but credit the girls for showing composure and a mature attitude after going down a goal then coming back to put four in after the break. It was a good team effort and win," said Saxons coach Greg Charvat.