Giolito to start season opener for Sox, followed by Cease, Kopech

Chicago White Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito has been tabbed to pitch Opening Day. Associated Press

No matter what, Lucas Giolito would have been a solid choice to start Friday afternoon's season opener against the Tigers in Detroit.

With Lance Lynn now facing surgery after injuring his right knee and potentially missing 2 months, the White Sox's decision to tab Giolito to pitch Opening Day was a no-brainer.

"It's under tough circumstances with Lance but I'd say that I feel ready, prepared, excited for the opportunity," Giolito told reporters in Arizona Monday. "This is one of those things that I'll never, ever take for granted."

Giolito also started the season opener for the Sox last year and in 2020.

The 27-year-old righty ranks second in the American League in strikeouts (526) and opponents' batting average (.207) and fifth in ERA (3.47) over the last three seasons.

With Lynn out, Dylan Cease moves to No. 2 in the White Sox's rotation and he'll start against the Tigers on Saturday.

Missing the 2019 season recovering from Tommy John surgery and opting out in 2020, Michael Kopech returned to the Sox last year and primarily pitched out of the bullpen.

The 25-year-old righty is moving back to the rotation this season, where he's most comfortable. Kopech is scheduled to start against Detroit on Sunday.

"I think I'm kind of built more for a starter," Kopech said. "I'm more routine based. Five days, I can serve myself a lot of good preparing for the next one. I'm looking forward to that opportunity again."

After the three games in Detroit, the White Sox are off Monday before playing their home opener Tuesday afternoon vs. the Mariners.

Dallas Keuchel could get the start against Seattle, with Reynaldo Lopez and newcomer Vince Velasquez the other options.

Manager Tony La Russa is taking a wait-and-see approach coming out of a shortened spring training.

With Giolito, Cease and Kopech not expected to pitch deep into their first starts of the season, Keuchel, Lopez and Velasquez might all be needed out of the bullpen against the Tigers.

"We're going to be very open-minded," La Russa said. "It's a very different first two months for a lot of reasons. All hands on deck that first weekend."

•Before playing the Cubs in an exhibition game Monday, the White Sox optioned infielder Romy Gonzalez and left-handed pitcher Anderson Severino to Class AAA Charlotte.

The Sox have 34 players remaining in camp: 16 pitchers, four catchers, seven infielders and seven outfielders.