Windy City Bulls charge past Cleveland

The Windy City Bulls, the NBA G League affiliate of the Chicago Bulls, coasted to a 117-99 victory over the Cleveland Charge on Wednesday night at NOW Arena. Kerwin Roach II led the way for Windy City with 23 points on 9-for-14 shooting.

Roach II caught fire to start the game, scoring the first 8 points for Windy City. This helped propel the Bulls to a 34-23 advantage after the opening period.

The Charge outscored the Bulls 26-23 in the second quarter to slightly cut into Windy City's lead heading into halftime. But the Bulls dominated the third period to the tune of 36-22 to take command of the game.

Windy City led by double digits throughout the entire fourth quarter on the way to an 18-point victory.

Chicago Bulls Two-Way forward Malcolm Hill finished with 20 points and 5 rebounds. Chicago Bulls Assignment center Marko Simonovic notched another double-double with 13 points and 12 assists. Devon Dotson finished with 14 points for Windy City, while Ethan Thompson came off the bench to chip in 11 points.

For Cleveland, Cameron Young finished with a game-high 26 points, and 7-foot-6 center Tacko Fall scored 22 points and grabbed 17 rebounds.

As a team, Windy City forced Cleveland into 18 turnovers while only committing eight. Additionally, the Bulls shot 19-for-46 (41.3%) from three-point territory, while the Charge shot 12-for-36 (33.3%) from beyond the arc.

With the win, Windy City improves to 14-16 on the season, while the Charge fall to 6-21.