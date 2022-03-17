Scouting the 2022 baseball season in Lake County

Libertyville's Connor Dickson is jumped on by his teammates during a regional game against Buffalo Grove last year. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

Mundelein baseball coach Randy Lerner said two big strengths of his team will be offense and pitching.

This coming from a coach, whose team went 23-5-1 overall, shared the North Suburban title with Libertyville and won a Class 4A regional title a year ago.

Thus, the Mustangs roll into this spring once again as one of the favorites in the tough NSC.

"Our offense was one of our strengths and the key to our success last year as well," Lerner said.

Senior Daniel Pacella (1B-OF) is back after being named all-state and NSC co-player of the year in 2021 (. 419 batting average, 9 HR, 33 RBI). Senior all-NSC pick Drew Wellington (OF-P) hit .449 with 8 triples and had a .569 on-base percentage. Junior pitcher Bennett Musser was 4-2 last year with 47 strikeouts in 42 innings and a 0.03 WHIP. Seniors Caden Morton (19 K, 14 2/3 IP), Tommy Stricklin (3B, .321) and Jonny Patel (P) are back as well.

Senior newcomers Connor Weik (SS-2B) and Jacob Buysse (DH-OF) are both committed to Wisconsin-Eau Claire, while junior pitcher-outfielder Ryan Geraghty is committed to Wichita State. Juniors Chris Callas (P-1B) and Michael Farina (SS-2B), along with catcher Danny Connelly also will aid the Mustangs' cause.

"We have a tough conference," Lerner said. "There are three-four teams each year that could be top contenders. I think that we will be in contention this year."

•Libertyville shared the NSC title with Mundelein last year and won 26 games overall, as well as a regional title. Back for coach Matt Thompson are all-NSC pick Connor Dickson (OF-P), Brenden Max (OF-P), Ryan Thrawl (OF), Cole Collins (1B), Michael Kelly (SS), Andrew Sellers (2B), Jonathan Ciullo (P), Connor Walters (P) and Michael Addari (P). "We have a lot of returning starters in the field, experience and depth on the mound with a lot of good arms," Thompson said.

•Lake Zurich took third in the NSC and won 18 games, one of which earned it the program's first regional title since 2008. The Bears graduated seven all-NSC selections, but do bring back junior Lucas Foley (LHP-OF) and senior Logan Griglione (C). Senior Evan Chung is committed to Rose-Hulman.

•Warren won 18 games and advanced to a regional title game. UIC signee and all-NSC pick Kendall Lyons (P-3B) hit .349 with 2 HR and 25 RBI. He also struck out 47 in 44 innings and posted a 2.84 ERA. Arizona State commit and junior Adam Behrens fanned 23 in 16 innings and had a 1.69 ERA before getting injured. Also back are seniors Ryan O'Toole (3B, .330) and Kyle Smith (Northern Illinois signee), along with juniors Anthony Font (SS, .333), Adam Schilz (3 HR) and Albert Jaquez (. 282, 24 RBI).

•Defending Northern Lake County Conference champion Grayslake Central won 30 games and a regional title a year ago.

Senior catcher and Parkland commit Charlie Marisca hit .430 last year with 3 homers and 32 RBI. Lake Land College commit Brendan Whalen won 7 games on the mound and also hit .340 with 3 homers and 27 RBI. Zach Hindman (3B, .320, 35 R), Chris Rogers (P, 52 K, 38 IP, 1.00 ERA), Colin Kornit (P, 4 wins, 35 K in 22 IP), Will Schufreider (P, 25 IP, 2 wins) and Collin Woods (OF, .310) are all back for coach Troy Whalen, whose team returns more than 100 innings of varsity experience on the mound. Marisca, Whalen and Rogers were all-NLCC.

"The conference is usually wide open and I expect any four or five teams could compete for the top spot, including us," Whalen said.

•Wauconda was the NLCC runner-up a year ago at 10-4. All-conference picks Colin Husko (SS), Zach Threde (P) and Zach Johnson (2B) are back.

•Grant won 15 games and welcomes back seniors Joe Taylor (IF-P), Carter Kaye (IF-P), Caleb Royer (IF-P), Alex Vertuno (C-P) and Kyle Split (IF), along with sophomore Jake Swanson (OF-LHP). Taylor is headed to Southern Missouri State, while Royer is committed to Lincoln Land College. Both are returning all-conference picks.

•Grayslake North won 14 games and took third in the NLCC last spring. Back for the Knights are seniors Grant Garrett (C), Marcus Gawerecki (IF), Ace Padilla (2B), Brody Parten (P-IF), Nate Macias (P-OF) and Brandon Baker (P-OF), as well as junior shortstop Jacob Donohue. Garrett, Donohue and Gawerecki were all-NLCC last year. Junior DJ Neely freshman Cam Bates also compete on the North track and field team, while Garrett, Padeilla and Parten will play baseball in college.

•Antioch returns seniors Leighton Costello (OF-LHP, .382, 18 RBI) and Jake Tubbs (OF-LHP, .306) and junior shortstop Quade Moll (. 341). Junior catcher-pitcher-outfielder TJ Schuyler is committed to Indiana. Four of the Sequoits' top six pitchers are left-handed.

•Lakes returns seniors Ethan Clark (OF-P), Jacob Filip (C-P), Colin Byrne (OF) and Hunter Pudlo (1B-P), as well as juniors Cayden Hart (P-2B) and Jordan Faily (IF-P). Clark was an all-state pick, while Filip Faily and Byrne were all-NLCC. Lakes has 15 seniors on the roster.

•Back for Round Lake are seniors David Russ (P) and Jacob Rolon (C, all-NLCC), as well as sophomores Will Hough (SS), Ryan Bleim (P-OF), Ben Bleim (P-OF) and Riley Walsh (P-OF). Senior Ethan Olsen also will help the pitching staff.

•Carmel won 15 games in 2021 and returns three players headed to play the sport in college in senior Brady Banker (LHP, all-East Suburban Catholic), who is headed to Illinois, junior Adam Galdoni (RHP-1B, all-ESCC), who is committed to Butler, and senior pitcher Charlie Bein, who is headed to Dickinson College. Also back are seniors General Schofield (OF), Jon Buckley (OF-3B) and Joe Burke (RHP-3B). The Corsairs return six starters. "We will be a solid defense with a deep pitching staff," coach Chuck Gandolfi said.

•Vernon Hills, second in the Central Suburban North last year, returns six starters in seniors Joey Wizceb (P, 39 K, 37 IP, .358 batting average), Max Brusso (P-2B, 30 K, 33 2/3 IP, .392), Brandon Mahler (C-P, .321, 26 RBI) and Jake Mahler (3B0.

The Mahlers are headed to Concordia Chicago, while Wizceb is signed to play at McHenry County College. Wizceb, Brusso and Brandon Mahler earned all-CSL North honors last year.