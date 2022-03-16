Scouting DuPage County girls water polo

Naperville North senior Claire Jensen, left, returns to a Huskies team that went 30-0 last year and won the state championship. She will play water polo in college at Pittsburgh. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

Naperville North enters the season with some new faces on its roster after winning the state championship with an undefeated record last spring.

The first order of business for the Huskies (30-0) will be adjusting to not seeing highly talented Anna Tarantino in the pool. Tarantino, the IHSA Water Polo Player of the Year, headlined a dominant senior class that posted 30 victories.

"We had a great senior class last year that included Anna Tarantino," Naperville North coach Andrew McWhirter said. "We have some big shoes to fill, but we have great leadership in the goal and out in the field. We know we have to treat this season differently than last year. The team is committed to working hard in every practice and game to work toward the end of year success."

Senior attacker Claire Jensen (Pittsburgh recruit), senior goalie Ella Selman, junior utility player Sophie Raquel, senior utility player Sarah Crossett, senior utility player Alex Mantel and sophomore defender Kelsey Wessel are six players that McWhirter is leaning on to carry the team.

"We have a number of players who are state varsity swimmers," McWhirter said. "We're a fast team in the water, and they're disciplined and communicate very well during practice."

A few miles away, Naperville Central is looking to reload behind a talented group of newcomers. Seniors Annie Hunter and Allison Jurcich are the top returnees, with Hunter tallying 34 goals and 65 steals and Jurcich registering 51 goals last season.

Naperville Central welcomes several talented newcomers, including Clare Shiffer, Juliana Russo and Allie Guccione, to battle a tough schedule that includes Loyola, Evanston, Lyons, Naperville North, Hersey and Stevenson.

"We return the smallest collection of returning starters in recent memory," Naperville Central coach Jeff Plackett said. "But several players have emerged as significant scoring and defensive options in the offseason ... Jurcich and Hunter bring all-state aspirations into the season."

Neuqua Valley starts a new era with a new coach in Kimberly Marach, but three seniors -- Abby Edwards, Nikki Sterchele and Callie Tuma -- can help the transition due to their experience.

"Our team has strong returning players that have played together as a team," Marach said. "Our team also has a lot of grit. The girls are doing a great job supporting each other and working together."

Metea Valley's Madeline Walbridge, a senior, is one of the top players back for a developing Mustangs' team, which includes sophomores Kyra Henkle, Sarah Voakes, Juliana Carter and Allie Leslie.

"Last year, we were heavy with upperclassmen that only played water polo during the high school season, but this year's team is younger but with more experience," Metea Valley coach Missy Hines said. "Our strength is that our team is young and will have time to grow together."

York posted its best season in nine years under Mark Giuliani last season, winning 17 of its 21 matches, including an overtime win over Lyons before losing to New Trier in the state tournament.

Junior Rose Jensen is the headline returner after averaging four goals a game last season.

"My team is really well balanced between individual skill, speed, and Water Polo IQ," Giuliani said. "They're a great group of girls who like to have fun and work hard. Getting a taste of the state tournament has only motivated them more to play during the offseason and make a deeper run this year."

Hinsdale Central, which finished 11-7 last season, is looking for a memorable showing competing in the Don Watson Aquatic Center. The Red Devils have a number of key returnees slated expected to be valuable contributors, mainly senior goalie Olivia Zelenka and Tessa Barber.

"Olivia is a skilled goalie who has a great vision and is a great leader on defense," Hinsdale Central coach Chris Ortiz said. "Tessa has a nose for the goal, accompanied with a strong shot. Senior Madison Rose brings a strong presence in the set that should allow for us to open up the offense with multiple options. Roslyn Thomas is a stout defender. She was one of our leaders in steals and so far has picked up right where she left off. Abby McMillin is a talented player who can play any position in the field and is always in the right place to contribute."