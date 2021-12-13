NBA postpones next two Bulls games as 10th player enters protocols

Bulls forward Alize Johnson entered health and safety protocols Monday, which led to the NBA postponing the next two Bulls' games. Associated Press

The NBA postponed the next two Bulls games as the team's list of players in health and safety protocols reached 10.

This is a quiet week for the Bulls with just two games on the slate -- Tuesday at home against Detroit and a road trip to Toronto on Thursday. Now the league will need to find makeup dates for both games and the Bulls will be off until hosting the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday afternoon, barring further developments.

The NBA had been hoping to avoid postponing games due to COVID concerns this season, and this is the first time it happened. But Alize Johnson entered health and safety protocols on Monday morning, becoming the 10th player on the list, the fifth in the last three days.

The Bulls were facing the prospect of playing the Pistons with nine players available -- Lonzo Ball, Nikola Vucevic, Alex Caruso, Tony Bradley, Alfonzo McKinnie, Tony Bradley, Devon Dotson, Tyler Cook and Marko Simonovic. A visit to Toronto, which obviously involves crossing the border into Canada, posed other problems.

The strange thing about the Bulls' outbreak is it's happened slowly. It began with Coby White on Dec. 1, but now he's been out for 10 days and could be ready to return. Javonte Green, out since Dec. 3, could also be close to a return.

But as it stands now, the Bulls will get an early all-star break. Everyone is off for a week and the players that have been in isolation will be idle for longer. DeMar DeRozan entered protocols on Dec. 5, Derrick Jones Jr. on Dec. 9, then Ayo Dosunmu, Stanley Johnson, Troy Brown Jr. and Zach LaVine in the last two days.

Among the last four Bulls opponents, there haven't been any new cases of players heading into protocols after playing against the Bulls. Not yet, anyway.

This flurry began two days after the Bulls played the Charlotte Hornets, a team that had five players enter protocols shortly after the game was played.

Bulls head coach Billy Donovan said Saturday none of the players involved have experienced significant symptoms, and some have felt no symptoms. Bulls players and staff are believed to be fully vaccinated.

