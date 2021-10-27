Watch ex-Blackhawk speak about sexual assault, how claims were handled: 'It has destroyed me'

The ex-player John Doe who filed a sexual assault lawsuit against the Blackhawks revealed his identity publicy on Wednesday. Associated Press

The ex-player John Doe who filed a sexual assault lawsuit against the Blackhawks revealed his identity publicly as Kyle Beach on Wednesday on the Canadian station TSN's Sportscentre.

The ex-player John Doe who filed a sexual assault lawsuit against the Blackhawks revealed his identity publicly on Wednesday.

"I buried this for 10 years, 11 years, and it has destroyed me from the inside out," Kyle Beach told a Sportscentre interviewer on the Canadian channel TSN.

After the video was posted, the Blackhawks released the following statement:

"First, we would like to acknowledge and commend Kyle Beach's courage in coming forward. As an organization, the Chicago Blackhawks reiterate our deepest apologies to him for what he has gone through and for the organization's failure to promptly respond when he bravely brought this matter to light in 2010. It was inexcusable for the then-executives of the Blackhawks organization to delay taking action regarding the reported sexual misconduct. No playoff game or championship is more important than protecting our players and staff from predatory behavior.

"The Blackhawks have implemented numerous changes and improvements within the organization, including hiring a new leadership team that is committed to winning championships while adhering to the highest ethical, professional, and athletic standards."

Watch the full interview here.