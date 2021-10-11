Game 4 of Sox-Astros ALDS postponed until Tuesday

The White Sox's Tim Anderson scores on a Eloy Jimenez single as Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado waits for the throw in the first inning of Game 3 Sunday at Guaranteed Rate Field. Associated Press

A worker cleans the seating area Monday at Guaranteed Rate Field before Game 4 of the American League Division Series between the White Sox and the Houston Astros was postponed. Associated Press

After playing deep into the night Sunday, surging back from a 5-1 deficit, beating the Astros 12-6 in front of a charged-up crowd at Guaranteed Rate Field and staying alive in the American League Division Series, the White Sox were looking to keep the momentum going Monday.

They'll have to wait another day.

With heavy rain in the forecast, Game 4 of the ALDS was postponed and rescheduled for Tuesday. First pitch is set for 1:07 p.m.

All tickets and parking passes for Monday's game will automatically transfer and be active for Tuesday's rescheduled game. Parking lots will open at 10 a.m. and the ballpark at 11 a.m. The game will be broadcast on FS1, WMVP AM-1000, 100.3 FM-HD2 and Univision Radio AM-1200.

Trailing 2-1 in the best-of-five series, the Sox will stick with starting pitcher Carlos Rodon in Game 4. The left-hander (13-5, 2.37 ERA) last pitched on Sept. 29 and allowed 1 hit over 5 scoreless innings against the Reds.

In the first three games of the series, Houston has scored a combined 12 runs on 11 hits and 10 walks in only 9⅔ innings against White Sox starters Lance Lynn, Lucas Giolito and Dylan Cease.

Will the Astros continue the assault in Game 4?

"It all depends which Rodon is present," Houston manager Dusty Baker said. "I mean, according to our reports, he hasn't been throwing quite as hard as he was before. But maybe the rest did him well. We'll see which Rodon that we'll be facing."

In the first half of the season, Rodon ran his fastball up to 100 mph and mixed in biting sliders and occasional changeups.

In his last start against Cincinnati, Rodon managed to have success while throwing a fastball that clocked in at 90-91 mph.

Rodon said his sore shoulder has been feeling better, and he's looking forward to making his first career playoff start.

"The last few days it seemed like I've turned a corner," Rodon said. "The ball is coming out good. I feel good. I feel ready."

The Astros are going with their best pitcher -- Lance McCullers Jr. -- in Game 4.

McCullers started Game 1 Thursday and pitched 6⅔ scoreless innings in the Astros' 6-1 win at Minute Maid Park.

As the White Sox and Astros took an unscheduled breather Monday, both teams undoubtedly reflected on Sunday night's long, eventful game.

It was a do-or-die affair for the Sox, and their first at home in the postseason since 2008.

Needing to dig out of a 4-run deficit early, the White Sox's bats erupted for 5 runs in the third inning on Yasmani Grandal's 2-run homer and Leury Garcia's 3-run blast.

After Michael Kopech relieved an erratic Cease in the second inning and was tagged by Kyle Tucker's 2-run homer in the third that put Houston in front 5-1, the Sox's bullpen shifted into shutdown mode and the offense kept piling on runs.

It was a 13-year wait for a playoff home game, and White Sox fans kept the atmosphere energized even when the Astros jumped out to the commanding early lead.

Just about all of the 40,288 were still on their feet and screaming when Liam Hendriks struck out Jose Altuve looking to end the game shortly before midnight.

"It was an exciting atmosphere," said reliever Aaron Bummer, who pitched 1⅔ perfect innings Sunday night and struck out four of the five hitters he faced. "It was definitely way different compared to what we experienced last year with no fans in the stands. It was important for us to have our fan support, that was an extra motivation for us. I think we took it to our advantage and hopefully we can do the same tomorrow and keep going."

Tuesday's matchup between the White Sox and Astros will be a big one, but good luck topping Game 4.

In addition to the stirring comeback in front of a frenzied crowd, there was Grandal's home run in the third inning that snapped the Sox's major-league record streak of opening a playoff round with 20 straight singles.

There was Grandal again in the fourth being involved in a baserunning controversy.

The White Sox finished the game with 16 hits and they struck out 16 Houston hitters, both franchise records for the postseason.

After the game, Sox reliever Ryan Tepera implied the Astros might have been cheating again during Games 1 and 2 in Houston.

Game 3 will be tough to beat, but the White Sox still have their backs to the wall and they should be tough to beat as well Tuesday.

Dusty Baker was in the Cubs' dugout for the playoffs in 2003. Now managing Houston, he was impressed by the Sox's big "blackout" crowd Sunday night.

"That was pretty cool," Baker said. "It was different than the Wrigley Field vibe and atmosphere. That's the most people I've ever seen at this park. You know, if I wasn't playing a game I would have enjoyed myself being here at this park. I don't know if I have an all black outfit or not, but I would have probably gotten one."