Armed with AL's best home record, Sox prepare for do-or-die Game 3

Chicago White Sox's Luis Robert listens to reporters' questions at a news conference during a workout for the American League Divisions Series on Saturday in Chicago. The White Sox host the Houston Astros in Game 3 on Sunday. Associated Press

The Chicago White Sox enjoyed a beautiful Saturday afternoon at Guaranteed Rate Field: the sun was out, a pleasant breeze paid a recurring visit, and no Houston Astros were present to make dazzling plays on their batting-practice missiles.

The atmosphere during the workout day between Games 2 and 3 of the American League Division Series was both loose and businesslike.

White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu, clearly over a recent bout with the flu, playfully took grounders at shortstop. Billy Hamilton ranged beyond the temporarily opened center field fence in vain pursuit of a Luis Robert rocket. And, as one might expect from a club trailing 2-0 in the best-of-five series, the men in black trotted out back-against-the-wall cliches.

"Keep grinding," said Sox first-base coach Daryl Boston. "I believe we can find a way to get a victory one game at a time."

"It's a must-win. We've just got to go about our business," said Sox bench coach Miguel Cairo, a veteran of 29 playoff games during his 17-year playing career. "They've got a good team; we've got a good team. We need to go out there and do our job and win."

A key to getting it done is pitcher Dylan Cease, the 13-game winner who received word on Friday night that he'd be getting the start. The hard-throwing 25-year-old expressed gratitude for the assignment. It lines up Carlos Rodon -- possibly -- to be the Game 4 starter if the Sox can extend the series with a victory on Sunday, Sox manager Tony La Russa said.

"If that doesn't bring out the best in you," Cease said of the opportunity, "I don't know what will."

In Chicago's favor is its American League-best home record of 53-28, which included winning two of three against the Astros in July. By contrast, they were 40-41 on the road, with a four-game Houston sweep in June a foreshadowing of the first two ALDS contests.

A bright spot for Sox has been second-year center fielder Robert, who has continued his torrid regular season (.338 batting average, .946 OPS in 68 games) with 5 hits in 7 at bats. He scored two of the Sox runs in Game 2.

Before the 24-year-old Cuban deposited several baseballs into the empty bleachers during batting practice, he was asked if he feels additional nerves during the postseason. In a word: nope.

Through a translator, Robert said that he feels "the same way I've been feeling, you know, throughout the whole year, and, you know, honestly, the same way that I feel before every game."

"(Sunday) is probably the most important game of the season for us, but nothing changed," Robert added.

Though the Sox have lost both games by five runs, 6-1 and 9-4, Game 2 especially could have turned out differently with a play here or there. One was a 2-out shot by Astros shortstop Carlos Correa off reliever Craig Kimbrel in the seventh inning. It was catchable in right field but dropped in for a double as Sox outfielder Leury Garcia took a bad route.

Two runs came home, then Houston outfielder Kyle Tucker followed with a 2-run home run. What was agonizingly close to being a tight 5-4 Sox deficit heading into the eighth had unraveled into a 9-4 hole. Meanwhile, Houston has been playing sensational defense to stifle the Sox offense.

"I feel like (we have had) a little bit of bad luck offensively," said Chicago outfielder Adam Engel, whose 0-for-6 includes only one strikeout. "I mean Houston has been playing really, really good defense. We're a few inches here and there from scoring a lot more in Game 2. Again, credit to Houston's defense. They've been playing lights-out. That's championship baseball."

On Sunday evening, the Sox will have at least one more chance to display their own ability to perform at that level. If they do, they will be back in action on Monday.

"We just need to turn the corner," said Engle. "And once that happens, we'll get rolling and put ourselves in a good position to win."