Bears injury report: Goldman misses practice again, 'doubtful' for Sunday

Chicago Bears nose tackle Eddie Goldman (91) missed another day of practice and is listed as "doubtful" for Sunday's game against Cincinnati. AP File Photo/2020

Bears nose tackle Eddie Goldman missed another day of practice with a knee injury. The 27-year-old has been ruled as "doubtful" for Sunday's Week 2 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Additionally, rookie offensive tackle Larry Borom (ankle) missed practice again Friday and will not play Sunday.

Goldman missed last week's season opener against the Los Angeles Rams. He returned to practice briefly in a limited role Wednesday of this week, but did not participate Thursday or Friday. That would seem to be a bad sign for his status on Sunday.

In Week 1, the Bears activated defensive tackle Damion Square from the practice squad in place of Goldman. Square is no longer an option for a call-up, though, because the Las Vegas Raiders poached him from the Bears practice squad this week and signed him to their 53-man roster. The Bears still have defensive tackle Margus Hunt available on the practice squad.

In other injury news, left tackle Jason Peters (quad) practiced in a limited role all week and is officially designated as "questionable." Several other players are listed as questionable for Sunday: outside linebacker Robert Quinn (back), receiver Marquise Goodwin (quad), linebacker Joel Iyiegbuniwe (shoulder), receiver Darnell Mooney (back) and return specialist Nsimba Webster (hamstring). All were full participants in practice Friday.