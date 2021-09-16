Eddie Goldman misses practice Thursday

A day after making his return to practice, Bears defensive tackle Eddie Goldman again missed practice Thursday. The 27-year-old nose tackle is nursing a knee injury.

Goldman tweaked his knee in practice Sept. 6, according to coach Matt Nagy. Goldman missed three days of practice last week and sat out the Week 1 loss against the Los Angeles Rams. He has not played in a regular season game since 2019 after opting out of the entire 2020 season.

It looked like a positive sign Wednesday when Goldman returned to practice in a limited role. But he took a step backward Thursday and was not seen at all during the open portion of practice at Halas Hall.

Meanwhile, left tackle Jason Peters (quad) continues to participate in a limited role. Peters injured his quad during Sunday's game.

"We'll continue to monitor them day-by-day, but I would say, as I've used before, arrow up for them," head coach Matt Nagy said. "I feel good about them and we need to see each day how we go, but they've been doing well."

Also limited was outside linebacker Robert Quinn (back). Quinn was limited by the back injury last week but still played Sunday.

Rookie tackle Larry Borom (ankle) remains out. Borom, however, was spotted riding a stationary bike along the sidelines.

Receiver Marquise Goodwin (quad), linebacker Joel Iyiegbuniwe (shoulder) and receiver Darnell Mooney (back) are dealing with minor injuries but were full participants in practice.