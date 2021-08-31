Sox beat Pirates, but Giolito leaves with hamstring tightness in 5th

Chicago White Sox's Yasmani Grandal rounds the bases and celebrates his home run off Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Bryse Wilson during the second inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, in Chicago. Associated Press

Chicago White Sox's Luis Robert dives and catches a fly ball from Pittsburgh Pirates' Jacob Stallings during the eighth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, in Chicago. Associated Press

Chicago White Sox head trainer James Kruk, center, walks with starting pitcher Lucas Giolito to the clubhouse as catcher Yasmani Grandal, right, heads to the mound during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, in Chicago. Associated Press

It's been a bizarre season for the White Sox, who are 21 games over .500 despite watching a slew of high-quality players go down to injury.

Things have really been looking up from a health standpoint over the last month with the likes of Yasmani Grandal, Eloy Jimenez and Luis Robert not only returning but absolutely wrecking opposing pitchers.

After Tuesday, though, you've got to wonder if there's more trouble on the horizon.

The first bit of bad news came in the afternoon when the Sox announced all-star pitcher Lance Lynn was placed on the 10-day injured list with knee inflammation.

No big deal. Just precautionary, they say.

And hope.

But another potential issue arose during the fifth inning of their 4-2 victory over Pittsburgh at Guaranteed Rate Field when starter Lucas Giolito was forced to depart shortly after sprinting for a slow roller off the bat of Ben Gamel. Giolito could not make the play in time and Gamel reached on a single.

Manager Tony LaRussa and the training staff came out to check on Giolito, who seemed to insist he was fine. But 4 pitches later -- including a wild one that allowed Hoy Park to sprint home and cut the Sox' lead to 2-1 -- Giolito was done. He left with left hamstring tightness and will be reevaluated Wednesday.

Giolito was charged with a second earned run when reliever Ryan Tepera yielded an RBI single to Colin Moran. That tied the game at 2-2, but the Sox (77-56) restored their 2-run lead in the sixth when Brian Goodwin coaxed a bases-loaded walk and Leury Garcia hit a sacrifice fly to score Eloy Jimenez.

Michael Kopech, Aaron Bummer, Craig Kimbrel and Liam Hendricks worked 4 innings of scoreless relief. Kimbrel got some help when Luis Robert made a diving catch in center field to rob Jacob Stallings with two outs in the eighth.

Jimenez, whose single moved Jose Abreu to third in the sixth, spoke beforehand about how much he admires Abreu's ability to battle through a somewhat inconsistent campaign. Abreu hit a towering opposite-field homer in the third that gave the Sox a 2-0 lead. It was his 28th of the season and upped his MLB-leading RBI total to 102.

"He never gives up," Jimenez said. "This season has been up and down for him a lot with the average, but he's just out there every single day no matter what. That's the (motivation) I can take from him."

Jimenez is 33-for-119 with 8 HRs and 30 RBI since returning from a ruptured left pectoral tendon that cost him the first four months of the season.

"I was really down in Arizona," he said. "I was frustrated a little bit and every time some of the guys reached (out to) me, it would motivate me to come back sooner than later. It (felt) nice to have that support from teammates. That was for me and that was for (Luis) Robert. That's why we're here today."

Yasmani Grandal also homered, with his line-drive shot to left-center getting the Sox on the board in the second. He's hit 4 HRs in four games since returning from a minor league rehab assignment.

Yoan Moncada extended his hitting streak to a career-high 15 games with double in the first inning.