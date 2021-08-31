Schwindel, Happ homer; Cubs hold on to beat Twins 3-1

Chicago Cubs' Frank Schwindel, left, is congratulated by Ian Happ after Schwindel's solo home run off Minnesota Twins pitcher John Gant in the first inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, in Minneapolis. Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS -- Frank Schwindel homered for the second straight game, Ian Happ added a towering homer into the third deck, and the Cubs beat the Minnesota Twins 3-1 on Tuesday night.

Manuel Rodríguez (3-2) earned the win, working 2 scoreless innings in relief of starter Zach Davies. Rodríguez, Codi Heuer, Adam Morgan and Rowan Wick combined for 3 2/3 scoreless innings with Wick earning his first save of the season.

Cubs second baseman Matt Duffy ended a threat for Minnesota in the eighth when he tracked down Max Kepler's pop-up into medium right field, spun and threw Luis Arraez out at the plate trying to score from third.

"They came in and shut the door," Davies said of the bullpen and defense. "It was great appearances from all the guys that ended up throwing tonight. (Patrick) Wisdom at third, plays in the outfield, Duffy's play in that eighth inning, that was impressive, too. All around, I think it was good baseball tonight."

John Gant (4-9) pitched 5 innings and allowed 2 runs on 3 hits in his third start for the Twins since coming over from the St. Louis Cardinals for J.A. Happ at the trade deadline.

"Definitely settling into the groove," Gant said. "Bouncing back and forth from the rotation to the pen, to the rotation to the pen is kind of hard to find that strict routine. Three weeks in a row on a starter's routine, I'm back in the swing of things, I would like to say."

Two teams who had designs of being in the thick of the playoff race were left to matchup with rebuilt rosters after trading away several established stars.

Minnesota has surprised with its first winning month of the season in August, including winning four straight home series against teams in either first or second place. Meanwhile, the Cubs are 8-21 since the trade deadline.

"Regardless of what we tried to do today, we didn't execute in the big moments and get it done," Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. "We certainly could have scored more than a run. You play the game over, you have the chances, you just have to get it done when those guys are on base."