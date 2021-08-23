Boys golf: Glenbrook North wins Fremd Inverness Invite

The weather at the Fremd Inverness Invite can be spotty.

Two years ago it rained and there was also excessive heat. Last year, the event wasn't even held at Inverness because of COVID-19 and was played at Highland Woods.

It went off without a hitch Monday. But true to form, as the clouds cleared, the heat and humidity rose.

It had a huge effect on the teams as Prospect wilted in the final four holes. That allowed Glenbrook North and New Trier to surge past the Knights.

Glenbrook North won the Invite by one stroke over conference-rival New Trier scoring a 304 to the Trevians' 305. Prospect was third with a 308 while Maine South was fourth with a 311.

"We got off to a great start, but just didn't finish the way we needed to," Prospect coach James Hamann said. "We got hot early and led early. It was unfortunate, but we have some things to correct."

The Knights were led by Patrick Raupp, who shot a 75, to tie for fourth. Inverness is Raupp's home golf course.

"This is about what I usually shoot here," Raupp said. "The greens were rolling good and I thought I played pretty well."

The Knights also got scoring from Luke Kruger, who had a 76 and was tied for 6th. Daniel Raup had a 78 while Will Salzmann and Hugo Arzbaecher Aeschylus each had a 79.

New Trier's Will Leber was the Invite medalist with a 73.

Glenbrook North's Issa Kuwahara and Robby O'Ragan each tied for second with a 74. Both played well but said that they struggled with Inverness' greens.

"I was playing pretty well," said Kuwahara, who is a senior. "But none of my putts went in. I was hitting the greens, but I two-putted the whole day."

O'Ragan, who is a junior, said that he heated up with the temperature change.

"I didn't start off well," O'Ragan said. "I got it back together and made a lot of pars. I went birdie, birdie on 10 and 11 and just had a steady finish."

The Titans also got a nice performance from Jason Gordon, who had a 77, and tied for 9th. Carl Gustin and Eli Myers, who each carded a 79 also helped Glenbrook North.

"We did a good job today," Glenbrook North coach Justin Gerbich said. "This course is tough. It is not easy, so I was happy with the scores we got."

Maine South was led by Myles Lahart, who was tied for fourth with a 75.

"The greens here sloped quite a bit," Lahart said. "I started on 10 and doubled that hole. But things got better after that."

Lahart got help from Jacob Doliaw, whose 76 earned him a tie for 6th. Ryan Belz had a 79 while Carsten Bridges scored an 81.

Palatine's Pablo Castro was tied for 9th with a 77,