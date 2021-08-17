Girls cross country: Scouting DuPage County

After missing a chance to compete in the state meet last year, the Naperville North girls cross country team is gearing up for a memorable run.

The Huskies cruised to the Class 3A state cross country team title in 2019, easily beating out Yorkville and Hinsdale Central.

With the coronavirus pandemic canceling the state tournament last season, the Huskies will look to rely on a different group of runners. Seniors Lucy Westlake and Sophie Golobitsch and junior Logan Brennan are among the main runners from last season's DuPage Valley Conference team that also won a regional and sectional title to go with a second-place finish in the Shazam Meet.

"We're a young team and will develop tremendously throughout the year," Naperville North coach Dan Iverson said. "It's tough to tell what our top seven will look like by the end of the year, but that's a function of our depth. Our depth will likely be our greatest strength. Our sights are set very high for this year."

Meanwhile, Naperville Central is riding promising group of freshmen, including Lola Satre-Morales. Sophomore Liv Phillips had a strong showing in sectionals that coach Matt Blondell hopes she can build off this fall.

"Liv has improved her skills in both practices and racing," Blondell said. "Kate Tueting and Ava Hendren are two sophomores who have stood out. Kate is just starting to unlock her potential as a runner and showed this during track season."

Neuqua Valley is aiming to build off a strong 2020 season in which the Wildcats placed second in the DuPage Valley Conference and sixth in the sectional. Seniors Ashley Robinson and Alyssa Mead join junior Carissa Hamilton as the most experienced runners on the team that includes three talented freshmen.

"We're very excited about the possibilities this team has entering the year," Neuqua Valley coach Bruyn Yunk said. "I have high hopes for this team."

At Metea Valley, Keeley Behr and Sarah Maggio are the top returnees. Behr is coming off a strong season and aiming to earn all-state honors.

"We're looking for Keeley and Sarah to both lead our team as front-runners," Metea Valley coach Eric Anerino said. "We have a strong, but young group that will be instrumental in the team's success. I foresee our three to seven runners becoming a shuffling order throughout the opening weeks of the season."

A few miles down the road, Waubonsie Valley enters the season with a good blend of experience to go with youthful talent. Junior Anna Riggs is the Warriors' top returnee.

"Overall, we have a well-balanced team this year full of hard workers," Waubonsie Valley coach Michelle Wicyk said. "We built on our strengths last year, running five times on our difficult home course."

The DuKane Conference is brimming with talent after a number of memorable performances by individuals in the shortened 2020 season.

Wheaton North, which placed fifth in the conference last season, is led by Jacelyn Johnson. The senior closed out last season with a flourish, helping the Falcons finish sixth in the regional meet to advance to sectionals.

"We have a solid core of varsity experienced upperclassmen return this season," Wheaton North coach Peter Anderson said. "There are several freshmen who had a great summer training. In addition, there are several sophomores who had great track seasons that gave them some varsity competition experience. We're looking to finish in the top four at the conference meet."

Lake Park is led by juniors Jade Benavides and Ashley Hawkins, while freshman Brynn Ellenbecker is a promising runner.

"We're excited about this season," Lake Park coach Jay Ivory said. "We have some strong individuals, but our success as a team will depend on other girls stepping up."

In the West Suburban Silver, York coach Lauren DeAngelis projects a top seven of Bria Bennis, Brooke Berger, Katherine Klimek, Michaela Quinn and Katelyn Winton.

"With the end of the track season so late, our training and mileage needed to be adjusted for the girls to have a little physical and mental break," DeAngelis said. "The entire team has very high expectations and goals. We would like to focus on each level performing at their highest level at the conference meet and then continuing on to a strong state series."

Hinsdale Central has a good mix of youth and experience on its roster, highlighted returning seniors Isabella Terry, Erin Milligan and Louisa Brorson. Juniors Catie McCabe and Sarah Fischer are runners to watch following a strong spring and summer.

"Catie had a breakout sophomore year and looks to take it to the next level this year," Hinsdale Central coach Mark McCabe said. "Sarah is back to normal, and ready to get after it in cross country. I think we will see some big jumps from Isabella Terry, Erin Milligan and Louisa Brorson."

Wheaton Academy has a nice mix of talent at the top and bottom in terms of experience and inexperience. Freshman Rachel Nelson is an emerging talent, according to Wheaton Academy coach Chris Felinski. Senior Lily Lebo is the top returnee following a solid sophomore season qualifying for state.

"Lily's goal is to break 19 minutes for the season by the time she gets to state," Felinski said. "Emma Chatfield and Emma Vega are both seniors lining up to be the number three and four runners. Britta Love will be in the fifth position. One of the things that's going to be a key to success is doing pack running."

St. Francis looks for a big season due to the return of several top runners from last season. Ava Swiatek, Leann Ringsrud, Alyssa Falco and Leah Gaul are expected to be leaders and key producers for the Spartans this fall.

"We believe we can challenge for the conference championship this season," St. Francis coach Scott Nelson said. "It's a strong conference from top to bottom."