Girls cross country: Allman follows in family footsteps

Audrey Allman's early memories of competitive racing involve a singular goal.

The Glenbard West senior started his racing career with aspirations of beating her mother. Her mother, Julie, was an accomplished runner who competed on the cross country team and graduated from Glenbard West in 1990. She accomplished her goal in fourth grade.

"My mom has always been a runner, so I used to beg her to run with her all the way back to first grade," Allman said. "I remember vividly in a street race in fourth grade when I first beat her."

Since then, the younger Allman has been making a name for herself -- and adding to the family's legacy at Glenbard West. After earning all-state honors by placing 18th in the Class 3A state cross country meet in 2019, Allman set her goals high for a memorable senior season. Technically, with the cancellation of last season's state meet, a Glenbard West runner has won the last four state meets. Katelynne Hart captured four consecutive individual state championships.

Allman hopes to continue Glenbard West's impressive string, which includes Lindsey Payne placing second in 2015, Lindsay Graham winning the state meet in 2014 and Madeline Perez taking third in 2013 and first place in 2012.

But Allman said she's not chasing Hart's accomplishments, but rather focused on being a leader for a team with 60 runners.

"I think I have a better understanding of being an upperclassmen and leader after watching Katelynne be a great example cheering on her teammates," Allman said. "I'm super excited to be a leader and have the opportunity to get in races for a full season and see what I can do. This year we have a very big team, so that's an added bonus."

Allman had a strong showing in her abbreviated junior season, finishing sixth in the Proviso West regional and fifth in the Lyons sectional. In track, Allman placed third in the 800 meters at the 3A Lake Park sectional and ended her season with a sixth-place medal at state. Allman added to her state track medal count by running a leg of Glenbard West's fifth-place 1,600-meter relay team.

Glenbard West coach Paul Hass said Allman has the talent to add to her growing legacy with another all-state performance in Peoria. Allman is the top runner on Hass' biggest team in his tenure, with half of the team freshmen or newcomers.

"Audrey looks amazing, especially after a month of training in altitude in Colorado," Hass said. "She's in great condition and been leading our workouts. She wants to run in college and been exploring those opportunities.

"She has some overall ups and downs last season. She's expecting a big season. We just have to try and develop our pack. Audrey will be the face of the team. We have to be a pack team behind Audrey. She looks really good now, and will be up there with the lead pack. We just have to pack up behind her."