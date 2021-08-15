Cubs lose 11th straight as Marlins win 4-1

Cubs relief pitcher Jake Jewell stands on the mound as Marlins first baseman Jesús Aguilar runs the bases after hitting a two-run home Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, in Miami. Associated Press

MIAMI -- Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Jesús Aguilar homered, and the Miami Marlins handed the Chicago Cubs their 11th straight loss with a 4-1 victory Sunday.

The game was tied at 1 before Chisholm connected against Alec Mills (5-5) in the sixth inning. Chisholm also singled and scored on Aguilar's 22nd homer in the seventh.

Chisholm's 12th homer landed in the second dec in right field.

"I got one down the middle and crushed it," he said. "I'm feeling pretty good and confident right now."

Miami right-hander Elieser Hernandez permitted one run and four hits in 5 1/3 innings. It was Hernandez's first big league appearance since he strained his right quad June 3 in Pittsburgh.

Hernandez has been limited to three starts this season because of injuries.

"It's been a hard year for me," he said. "I never had this many injuries but now we're back here and looking for positive results."

Marlins manager Don Mattingly was pleased with Hernandez's return to the rotation.

"He was pretty impressive for his first time back (since the injury)," Mattingly said. "I thought he was pretty much on the attack all game."

Paul Campbell (1-2) got two outs for the win, and Dylan Floro worked the ninth for his fifth save.

Chicago matched its longest slide of the season. It also dropped 11 straight from June 25 to July 6.

"We're trying to fight to the very end of every game, and you saw that again today," manager David Ross said. "You just have to try your best that day. The effort is there."

Frank Schwindel homered for the Cubs, and Mills pitched 5 2/3 innings of two-run ball.

Mills believes the team will eventually establish a chemistry with all the new players on the roster.

"Obviously, this is a bad stretch for us but we just have to keep a positive approach," Mills said. "I think things will start rolling and clicking."

The Marlins jumped in front on Magneuris Sierra's RBI single in the fifth. But Schwindel tied it with his fifth homer in the sixth.

Anthony Bass gave Miami a lift with 1 1/3 scoreless innings in relief. He entered with runners on first and third in the seventh and retired Rafael Ortega and Schwindel.