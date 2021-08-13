Cubs give up 11 runs in 2nd inning, suffer 9th straight loss

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Adbert Alzolay (73) walks to the dugout with an apparent injury during the second inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, in Miami. Associated Press

MIAMI -- Bryan De La Cruz hit a grand slam and Alex Jackson added a three-run homer as the Miami Marlins tied a team record by scoring 11 times in the second inning Friday night during a 14-10 win over the Chicago Cubs.

The Cubs lost their ninth straight and have allowed 41 runs in the past three games. Chicago is 2-12 since the trade deadline departures of stars Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo, Javier Báez and Craig Kimbrel.

The 11 runs tied a Marlins mark set in the fifth inning at Milwaukee on June 4, 2019.

For Miami, the win coincided with the return of manager Don Mattingly. The 60-year-old Mattingly missed the previous 12 games after testing positive for COVID-19.

The Marlins' second-inning outburst erased a three-run deficit. De La Cruz's drive against Adbert Alzolay (4-13) put Miami ahead 5-4.

Alzolay, who lost his ninth straight decision, was removed because of left hamstring tightness after 1⅓ innings. Winless since June 2, Alzolay allowed 6 runs.

Dan Winkler relieved Alzolay and failed to retire any of the seven batters he faced. He allowed Lewis Brinson's 2-run double and hit Jorge Alfaro with the bases loaded to force in a run.

Brinson scored from third on a passed ball before Jackson connected off Winkler to give the Marlins a 12-4 lead.

Jesús Aguilar also homered for Miami, a two-run shot in the third, giving him 21 in the season and an NL-leading 82 RBIs.

Miami starter Jesús Luzardo (4-5) benefited from the offensive support and allowed 5 runs and 6 hits in five innings. He struck out six, walked four and hit a batter.

The left-hander is 2-1 since the Marlins acquired him from the Oakland A's for outfielder Starling Marte on July 28.

The Cubs closed the gap on two-run homers from Frank Schwindel and Ian Happ in the eighth and Rafael Ortega's pinch-hit RBI single in the ninth.

Robinson Chirinos homered, doubled twice and singled for the Cubs.