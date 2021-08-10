Pick your spots (and time) when it comes to fishing in broiling weather

This smallmouth bass was caught near Elgin on a shaded shoreline where bass like to congregate in the height of the summer heat. Courtesy of Evan Gregor

The dog days of summer are upon us, and for as much as we tend to dislike sweltering heat, our disdain is low compared to that of a fish.

Truth be told, this time of year can be primarily an afterthought for anglers, especially those who choose to look ahead to the fall. Those anglers are missing out on an excellent bite, and the chance to get on one before the colds of winter come.

The devil is in the details for locating and generating strikes from late summer fish. Here are a couple of key points to consider when heading out on the water the next few weeks.

Nighttime, right time: Simply put, right now is not the best time to be fishing in the middle of the day. Fish tend to get lethargic when water temperatures peak, and the returns are really not worth the risk of sunburn and heat stroke on your part. However, as the day bleeds into night, look for fish to move into normal areas to replenish and refuel for the following day.

A spot in the shade: Finding shaded areas is one of the fastest and most consistent ways to set yourself up for success in late summer. It is in these areas that fish go to get out of direct heat from the sun and fill up on the baitfish that use these areas for the same purpose. Don't be surprised to find multiple fish willing to bite in a well-shaded area.

Bigger is better: Everyone fishes the fall season with the understanding that fish are putting on the feed bag before winter. In reality, that behavior begins in late summer as fish try to refuel after exerting themselves in the heat. If you enjoy throwing big spinnerbaits, swimbaits and crankbaits, now is the time for you to find some willing takers in your home water.

Top of the world: While it is not last chance saloon for topwater fishing, late summer offers some of the last truly consistent action on the surface. Topwater is at its best when surface activity is high. As long as frogs, mice and insects continue to mill about in the warm weather, the better the popping, chugging and walking action will be.

Save for a rainy day: One of the biggest causes of lethargic fish around this time of year is a decline in oxygen. Hot summer temperatures can rapidly deplete a body of water of its oxygen. When it rains, oxygen levels rise and fish tend to lose some of that lethargy and get back to feeding. That is why fishing after a good rain can be the difference on a slumping body of water.