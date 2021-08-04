17-year-old Fire goalie breaks record in 0-0 game
Updated 8/4/2021 9:36 PM
Gabriel Slonina became the youngest goalkeeper to start an MLS game and finished with 4 saves to help the Chicago Fire tie New York City FC 0-0 on Wednesday night at Soldier Field.
At 17 years, 81 days, Slonina broke the record set by David Monsalve (18 years, 220 days) in 2007 with Toronto FC.
New York City (8-5-3) played a man down after Keaton Parks was shown his second yellow card in the 73rd minute.
The Fire (3-9-5) has lost only two of its last eight games after losing seven of its previous eight matches.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.