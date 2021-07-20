Farnam, McClear share first-round lead at Illinois Amateur

Defending champion Ethan Farnam and 2019 Hinsdale Central graduate Mac McClear share the lead at the Illinois Amateur after firing 7-under 65s Tuesday at Mistwood Golf Club in Romeoville.

Farnam, who won by 2 strokes at Cantigny in 2019, is looking to become the first repeat winner since 2003. He was 1-over after five holes, then went eagle-birdie-par-eagle to shoot a front-nine 31. He closed out the round with 3 straight birdies.

McClear, who will be a junior at Iowa and won the Big Ten individual championship, had 8 birdies and 1 bogey.

Jordan Less (Elmhurst), Anthony Ruthey (Port Byron) and Jake Hennessy (Oak Lawn) are tied for third at 5-under.

Billy Gneiser, the 17-year-old grandson of Stan Mikita, fired an opening-round 72 and is tied for 12th.

Arlington Heights' Brad Kay, who is 58, shot 73.

The three-day event concludes Thursday.