They're managing: La Russa, Ross have been dynamic in White Sox, Cubs dugout

Chicago Cubs manager David Ross has had to deal with a slew of uncertainties after several key players departed in the offseason, but Ross has engineered an impressive turnaround at this point of the season. Associated Press

Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa has had plenty of bumps so far this season, but there's no denying that he's making a case for AL Manager of the Year. Associated Press

The White Sox and Cubs are managing quite well as the halfway point of the season approaches.

The Sox were supposed to be a good team and they are, despite a wave of ailments that is still depositing banged-up bodies on the injured list.

The Cubs were supposed to be an average team at best after trading ace Yu Darvish over the winter and losing three more starters -- Jon Lester, Tyler Chatwood and Jose Quintana -- from last year. They've been decidedly above average so far and are running neck-and-neck with the Brewers atop the National League Central.

We're still a long ways from awards season, but the Sox's Tony La Russa and Cubs' David Ross can make strong cases for AL and NL Manager of the Year honors.

Let's start with La Russa.

He was an unpopular choice to replace Rick Renteria in the White Sox's dugout, for several reasons.

Despite his Hall of Fame status and three World Series rings, the 76-year-old La Russa was away from the field for nine years and widely thought to be out of touch with today's game.

And being in the news for his second driving under the influence charge shortly after rejoining the Sox did not help his comeback cause.

There have been some controversial moments earlier in the season with La Russa's reaction to Yermin Mercedes homering on a 3-0 pitch late in a blowout win and some of decisions on pitching changes and bunting, but they have passed.

The White Sox were supposed to be in first place at this point and they are.

La Russa deserves some credit.

Injuries are a part of the game and every team deals with them, especially this season.

The Sox have really taken a hit and are playing without five outfielders, including young stars Eloy Jimenez and Luis Robert. A rash of losses in one area would cripple most teams.

They've also been without Michael Kopech, their second-best relief pitcher, for a month and Jose Abreu and Yoan Moncada are playing at well less than 100%.

The White Sox are beat up pretty good, but La Russa has remained undaunted in the face of a loaded injury list. Not once has he made an excuse.

"Never give in, never give up," La Russa said. "The reality is we do have the roster and the attitude and guts to play through it."

As for Ross, he's overcome a multitude of obstacles that started in the off-season with key departures like Darvish and home run machine Kyle Schwarber and non-ending rumors that Kris Bryant, Javier Baez and Anthony Rizzo were next out the door.

It continued into April, when the Cubs hit .216 as a team and were home run or bust. In June, they're hitting .187.

Adbert Alzolay has had some bright moments, but Kyle Hendricks is the only reliable starting pitcher, and Ross has done a magnificent job with a bullpen that features revitalized Craig Kimbrel and a cast of unknowns.

Ross is also dealing with a major off-field issue -- the Cubs are one of only seven teams that have not reached the 85% threshold for COVID-19 vaccinations, which eliminates most health and safety protocols. It's a hot-button topic that could divide a clubhouse, but Ross has kept a lid on any outbursts.

Through all the challenges, and thanks to some stellar efforts from players like Bryant, Hendricks, Kimbrel, Baez, Andrew Chafin, Ryan Tepera and Willson Contreras, the Cubs are making a strong push for their sixth playoff appearance in the last seven years.

Once known as a beloved catcher on the Cubs' 2016 World Series team, the 44-year-old Ross is now a rising star in the managerial ranks.

"It's been unbelievable to play for him and the trust he has in all of us to take care of our business," Hendricks said. "But at the end of the day the biggest thing is just his energy and passion, how much he loves baseball. You can just see it every day."