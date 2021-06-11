Rizzo, Pederson lead Cubs hit parade in bounce-back win over Cardinals

Joc Pederson smacks a two-run double off Cardinals reliever Genesis Cabrera during the seventh inning Friday at Wrigley Field. Associated Press

Anthony Rizzo celebrates his home run off Daniel Ponce de Leon, on the 14th pitch of his at bat, during the sixth inning of the Cubs' come-from-behind 8-5 win Friday over St. Charles at Wrigley Field. Associated Press

Anthony Rizzo hit a solo home run in the sixth inning on the 14th pitch of his at-bat and Joc Pederson crushed a two-run double to right-center in the seventh as the Cubs rallied from a 5-1 deficit to beat the Cardinals 8-5 in front of a full house Friday at Wrigley Field.

Pederson also homered in the fourth.

Rizzo's at-bat was the defining moment of the game -- and the sellout crowd knew it. The buzz started growing after Rizzo fouled off a fifth two-strike pitch, and it only increased from there.

After the eighth and ninth two-strike foul balls, the crowd was on its feet, imploring Rizzo to do something special.

And, boy, did he deliver.

Rizzo put a wicked swing on a fastball from Daniel Ponce de Leon and ripped the ball into the right center-field bleachers.

The crowd exploded as Rizzo triumphantly rounded the bases after he tied things at 5-5 with his seventh HR of the season.

Moments later, Rizzo gave a curtain call to the Wrigley faithful.

After Jason Heyward and pinch-hitter Jake Marisnick singled in the seventh, Pederson lifted a long fly ball that bounced off the top of the wall. It completed an impressive 3-for-4 day by the Cubs' leadoff hitter and raised his batting average from .238 to .250.

Willson Contreras added a solo homer in the eighth as the Cubs improved to 36-27.

St. Louis, which got 3 RBI from Nolan Arenado, fell to 32-31. They are 2-9 in their last 11.