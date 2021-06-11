Rizzo, Pederson lead Cubs hit parade in bounce-back win over Cardinals
Anthony Rizzo hit a solo home run in the sixth inning on the 14th pitch of his at-bat and Joc Pederson crushed a two-run double to right-center in the seventh as the Cubs rallied from a 5-1 deficit to beat the Cardinals 8-5 in front of a full house Friday at Wrigley Field.
Pederson also homered in the fourth.
Rizzo's at-bat was the defining moment of the game -- and the sellout crowd knew it. The buzz started growing after Rizzo fouled off a fifth two-strike pitch, and it only increased from there.
After the eighth and ninth two-strike foul balls, the crowd was on its feet, imploring Rizzo to do something special.
And, boy, did he deliver.
Rizzo put a wicked swing on a fastball from Daniel Ponce de Leon and ripped the ball into the right center-field bleachers.
The crowd exploded as Rizzo triumphantly rounded the bases after he tied things at 5-5 with his seventh HR of the season.
Moments later, Rizzo gave a curtain call to the Wrigley faithful.
After Jason Heyward and pinch-hitter Jake Marisnick singled in the seventh, Pederson lifted a long fly ball that bounced off the top of the wall. It completed an impressive 3-for-4 day by the Cubs' leadoff hitter and raised his batting average from .238 to .250.
Willson Contreras added a solo homer in the eighth as the Cubs improved to 36-27.
St. Louis, which got 3 RBI from Nolan Arenado, fell to 32-31. They are 2-9 in their last 11.