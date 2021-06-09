Rizzo appreciates Cubs' varied cast of contributors

Cubs' Patrick Wisdom, right, celebrates with Anthony Rizzo after hitting a 2-run homer against the Padres on Tuesday. Rizzo talked about how nice it's been for the Cubs to get so many positive contributions from unexpected players this season, like Wisdom and Tommy Nance. Associated Press

The Cubs have gotten plenty of contributions from players who weren't with the team when the season began, from red-hot Patrick Wisdom to reliever Tommy Nance and several others.

Anthony Rizzo talked about what it's been like to have so many helpful new teammates.

"It's a huge credit to our scouting department, our front office and our coaches for trusting in them, believing in them," Rizzo said. "It's like (David) Bote's story; it's just not easy when you're against all odds.

"For Nance to come up and guys get to first base and are like, 'Man, he is nasty. Where did you guys get this guy from?' Over and over. And Wisdom just continuing to have good at-bats and taking his walks and hitting his homers. It's a feel-good thing and you just can't be happier."

Many of those newcomers have praised Rizzo for helping create a welcoming environment in the clubhouse.

"Just part of our culture here," Rizzo said. "When guys get called up, just have them try to adapt as fast as they can and be as comfortable as they can, knowing that they can joke around and be themselves with us and not have to worry about, 'Oh, I don't have this much service time' or whatnot.

"(Wisdom) and Nick Martini, I know they were close. They always joke around and we want that. We want that environment. That's just been every guy here. We're all experienced in this game. We're not old, old, but we're not super young, so it's a fun group."

Wisdom and Prairie Ridge High School grad Martini were teammates in the Cardinals minor league system.

