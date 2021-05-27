Mercedes, Cease lift White Sox past Orioles

The White Sox need to get well, soon.

The pitching staff is in good shape, pending the final prognosis on swingman Michael Kopech's hamstring injury.

The offense continues losing big bats.

Eloy Jimenez and Luis Robert are on the shelf for another couple of months, and Tim Anderson and Adam Eaton are also ailing.

Both players sat out Thursday night's game against the Orioles at Guaranteed Rate Field, which started 19 minutes late due to a rain delay.

Backed by a solid start from Dylan Cease and a nice rebound game by Yermin Mercedes, the Sox beat Baltimore 5-1.

After going 0-for-4 and leaving 10 runners on base in Wednesday's 4-0 loss to St. Louis, Mercedes homered on a 3-0 pitch in the second inning and gave the White Sox some breathing room with a 2-run single in the seventh.

"Every day's a different day," Mercedes said. "I made an adjustment and we're back on. Feeling great."

Anderson didn't play against the Cardinals Wednesday, ostensibly taking a needed day of rest.

The White Sox's star shortstop, who is in a 3-for-30 slump, took another day off in the series opener vs. the Orioles.

"He's got a couple of sore spots, so we're going to get him unsore," manager Tony La Russa said. "Should be temporary. Just general soreness, the way I see it."

A sore left thumb is the biggest problem, but Anderson told a Sox media relations representative he hopes to play Friday night.

Eaton exited Wednesday's game with a strained right hamstring. The right fielder should stay off the injured list but might need another day or two of down time.

"His leg's been a little tender," La Russa said. "Got rain, too, so the field's sloppy the next couple of days. We're going to be very careful with it."

The offense has scuffled at times over the past week, but Dylan Cease didn't need much help in his start against the Orioles.

Throwing a career-high 111 pitches, the 25-year-old righty went 6 innings and allowed 1 run on 4 hits. He also had 10 strikeouts.

In 51⅓ innings this season, Cease has struck out 66 hitters.

In his previous start, against the Yankees Saturday, Cease had trouble commanding his slider and lasted just 4⅓ innings while giving up 5 runs on 5 hits and 4 walks.

The slider was back to being a weapon against the Orioles, and Cease was able to command all of his pitched while issuing 2 walks.

"It's all about getting ahead in the count," Cease said. "If I get ahead, I'm good. If I get behind, it's a struggle."