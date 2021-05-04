Blackhawks' Delia roughed up in loss to Hurricanes

Blackhawks goaltender Collin Delia made his first start for the team since Jan. 17 on Tuesday night in a 6-3 loss to Carolina. Associated Press

Collin Delia has always exuded an aura of California Cool.

He's laid back, relaxed, contemplative and downright polite.

But it hardly means he's not competitive. And extremely competitive, at that.

"I love to play, I love to compete and I'm super grateful for this opportunity," Delia said after making 19 saves while relieving Malcolm Subban in a 5-2 loss at Carolina on Monday.

Less than 24 hours later, the Ranco Cucamonga, California native made his first NHL start since January 17 and stopped 22 shots during the Blackhawks' 6-3 loss at Carolina.

Delia wasn't tested much early on, but he made an impressive stop of a Teuvo Teravainen one-timer with 7½ minutes remaining in the second period. It was a huge stop during an 86-second two-man advantage for the Hurricanes, but Carolina would tie things at 2-2 when Andrei Svdchnikov scored from long distance at 15:56. The shot deflected off Nikita Zadorov's stick and evaded a screened Delia.

Alex DeBrincat (27, 28) scored a pair of goals and Mike Hardman (1) notched the first NHL goal of his career. DeBrincat's second goal made it 4-3 with 8:08 remaining.

Andrei Svechnikov (2G, A) and Teravainen (G, 2A) had 3-point nights for the Hurricanes, who are 9-0-3 in their last 12 and 36-10-7 overall.

"A Season in Exile" might be a good headline for Delia during an odd campaign in which all teams must carry three goaltenders. With Kevin Lankinen and Malcolm Subban doing an adequate job, Delia -- who would have to clear waivers to be assigned to the AHL -- saw precious little playing time.

It's just another frustrating chapter for the 26-year-old, whose first experience between the "pipes" came while playing roller hockey at age 5.

His odyssey included time at Merrimack College in North Andover, Massachusetts; a short, difficult stint with the ECHL's Indy Fuel; and a successful run in Rockford where he helped lead the IceHogs on a deep playoff run in 2018.

After making 16 appearances for the Hawks in 2018-19, it appeared Delia would back up Corey Crawford last season. That is until GM Stan Bowman had Robin Lehner fall into his lap.

The Lehner signing sent Delia back to Rockford, where he went 16-13-1 with a .912 save percentage and 2.66 goals-against average.

As last season's training camp was ending, I asked Delia if a lot of playing time in the minors might be better than getting spot duty in the NHL. His response: Maybe, maybe not.

"Everybody talks about if you are (an NHL) backup, 'Oh, you're not getting your reps,'" Delia said. "But are we talking about just because you're playing games you're getting better? I don't think so.

"It's all about how you prepare. If you're crap for half of those 20 games, what's the point? But if you can play 20 really good games as a backup, that's something to build upon."

Which brings us to this season, where not only has Delia played just eight times (4 NHL, 4 AHL), but he's also barely getting any good reps. The only thing Delia can do is to continue working with goaltending coach Jimmy Waite before and after practices.

"It's a weird year with all the different rules and restrictions," Colliton said Monday. "So carrying an extra guy, you want to do the best you can for everyone.

"Jimmy's done a great job of trying to continue to develop everyone. Collin's put a lot of work in and hopefully he can build on (Monday's performance)."

Said Delia: "It's definitely been a long road for me, but my focus is just trying to help the team win the best I can. If that's playing or if that's playing in a supportive role, so be it. Whatever I'm called to do I'm just going to try to be ready regardless."

Colliton often talks about those players using adversity "as a springboard going forward." It's been a theme with Delia for so long that we can pull this quote from Colliton from two years ago as an example:

"We have this conversation about individual players -- sometimes they come out of the lineup or sometimes they don't play for a while or they get taken off the power play. Whatever it is, Delia is a perfect example.

"He was in the East Coast League, but it didn't mean he wasn't a huge prospect. He had the chance then and he has the chance now to be a great player in this league."

Those chances are shrinking now, but a huge one arrives tonight.