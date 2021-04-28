Sox postponed; Cabrera goes off on Madrigal for sign stealing accusations

Miguel Cabrera had some strong words for the White Sox and second baseman Nick Madrigal for accusing the Tigers of stealing signs during Tuesday night's game at Guaranteed Rate Field. Associated Press

When Miguel Cabrera speaks out, it's wise to listen.

The Tigers legend had plenty to say Wednesday, and the usually jovial first baseman/designated hitter aimed some harsh words at White Sox second baseman Nick Madrigal for his supposed actions in Tuesday night's game at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The Sox's game against Detroit scheduled for Wednesday night was rained out, and the two AL Central teams play a straight doubleheader Thursday.

Game 1 starts at 4:10 p.m., with Carlos Rodon facing Casey Mize. Dylan Cease starts against Matthew Boyd in Game 2. Center fielder Luis Robert is expected to be back in the White Sox's lineup after sitting out Tuesday with flu-like symptoms.

According to Cabrera, Madrigal accused Detroit baserunners of looking in to steal Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal's signs before relaying them to the hitter.

"It was the second baseman (Madrigal) because he tried to tell the catcher and pitcher that we passed a sign," Cabrera said. "I mean, come on, it's (bleep). I don't play that game. You need to (show) respect. You don't need to show up me or the runner on second, trying to say we're passing the sign from second. Come on. Get the (expletive) out of here.

"I don't care what they're doing, but they need to stop that because we don't play that game. So that's why I said something to him (Madrigal) right away."

Madrigal was not available for comment before Wednesday's game, but White Sox manager Tony La Russa did address Cabrera's accusations.

"I was aware just briefly during the game," La Russa said. "The game dominated everything as far as I was concerned but I heard about it and my comments are, Miguel is a guaranteed Hall of Famer, he's earned the respect and if he says he's not getting help from second base, then he's not getting it."

The Sox might have been extra cautious of sign stealing with starter Lucas Giolito on the mound against the Tigers. The right-hander lasted just 1 inning and gave up 7 runs on 8 hits in his previous start at Boston and Red Sox hitters seemed to be sitting on his changeup.

"We do encourage our middle infielders to actively be guarding because that is a ridiculously popular thing to do now, for a long time, whether it's signs that you've learned over your study or tipping location, which is OK because that's part of the game," La Russa said. "So my point is, if Nick was actively defending against that then I'm all for it. But I give Miguel the respect he deserves. If he says he doesn't get signs then he doesn't get them."

Giolito rewind:

White Sox manager Tony La Russa was heavily criticized for not pulling Lucas Giolito during the seventh inning of Tuesday night's 5-2 loss to the Tigers.

Giolito gave up 3 runs on 2 hits and 2 walks before finally exiting with 2 outs, and he admitted to being out of gas after the game.

La Russa took the blame again after looking at the video.

"I'm paying attention during the game," La Russa said. "So when it's over, if somebody thinks I made a mistake, it wasn't because I was distracted and falling asleep or anything. Probably the thing you look at the most is the inning before. The sixth inning was not an easy inning for him, but he came back and got a punchout of the cleanup hitter (Jonathan Schoop). But I know (pitching coach) Ethan (Katz) talked to him in between innings and there was no mention (of being tired).

"In the end, with the extra rest he had, I felt confident he could get it. I was surprised as you could tell when he said he felt like he was running out of gas. The buck passes to the desk of the guy who makes the decisions and that's me. So I take the responsibility."