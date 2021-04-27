White Sox put Luis Robert on injured list with flu-like symptoms

Chicago White Sox's Luis Robert (88) scores past Texas Rangers catcher Jose Trevino on Yermin Mercedes' two-run single during the third inning of a baseball game Friday, April 23, 2021, in Chicago. Associated Press

Much like with Dylan Cease earlier this month and Adam Engel last season, the White Sox are hoping Luis Robert's stay on the injured list is a short one.

On Tuesday, the Sox placed him on the IL.

"Outfielder Luis Robert called our medical staff Monday night and reported feeling flu-like symptoms," general manager Rick Hahn said in a statement. "As a precaution, we are placing Robert on the IL until we receive results from further testing. Our hope is that his symptoms resolve quickly and that the testing protocols clear him to return to the active roster soon."

Cease went on the IL on April 14 with flu-like symptoms and reinstated two days later. Engel also missed two days last year.

Over his last 10 games, Robert has gone 15-for-38, raising his season average to .305.

"He went through a thing where he was just trying to get started early and once you start early, it's tough not to chase," manager Tony La Russa said. "I think he's done a lot of good work in the cage. So he just started working the middle more and just staying on the ball and the results have been very good. We'll do without him for a couple days but the adjustments he's made are what good hitters do."