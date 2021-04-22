Wide receiver draft class is loaded with home run hitters, slot guys

Kadarius Toney of Florida could be the Bears' No. 1 choice if they go for a wide receiver in the first round of next week's NFL draft. Associated Press

Fourth in a series

The NFL draft is being billed as possibly the best wide receiver class of all time but they are small.

That's not to say there won't be a big bunch of guys who prove to be excellent pass-catchers at the next level, there will be.

The issue is due either to a lack of size, experience or both almost all the top rated wideouts project as either No. 2 or 3 receivers in the NFL.

Only one of the Top 10 on my board is over 6 feet and only two touch 200 pounds.

They will face a lot more press and bump-and-run coverages in the NFL, and some guys never figure out how to beat them.

Still, there will be at least 10 to 12 taken in the first two rounds and all will come with attractive ceilings.

First-round potential

Ja'marr Chase, LSU, 6-feet, 201 pounds, Junior

He was productive as a true freshman starting half LSU's games and was then voted the best wideout in college football (Biletnikoff Award) as a sophomore even before he had a monster national title game against Clemson. Chase is a phenomenal athlete and as graceful as they come but he will have to prove he can defeat jams at the line, and he has just one full season of tape as a starter.

Devonta Smith, Alabama, 6-feet, 170, Senior

Smith is another Biletnikoff Award winner and unlike Chase after a huge 2019 campaign he passed on an option to enter the draft and not only played in 2020, he won the Heisman Trophy. He was often the most dominant player on the field for the Tide and got better in each of his four seasons. A big play waiting to happen, he is an extremely high character kid with only one red flag but it's a big one. At 170 pounds he stayed healthy in college but ...

Jaylen Waddle, Alabama, 5-9½, 180, Junior

This kid is an explosion waiting to happen with 11 TDs at Alabama going for 50 yards or more. On day one in the NFL he'll be a contestant for fastest player in the league and he will scare the daylight out of opposing special teams coaches as both a punt and kickoff return threat. The concern is his size and he hasn't faced a lot of press and man coverage, he started just 12 games in three seasons and caught just 106 passes, but 17 went for TDs.

Bears targets

Kadarius Toney, Florida, 6-feet, 193, Senior

Injuries plagued him but he had a huge senior year and his ceiling is sky high as a slot guy in the NFL but he will need some patience.

Rashod Bateman, Minnesota, 6-feet, 190, Junior

One of the most dominant players in the Big 10 in 2019, he played only five games last year after opting out initially, opting back in and then opting out again.

Elijah Moore, Mississippi, 5-9½, 178, Junior

Another with some special traits but is particularly small in a class full of little guys.

Terrace Marshall Jr., LSU, 6-2½, 205, Junior

Good size with speed and athleticism; focus and mindset may need work.

Day 2 potential

Tylan Wallace, Oklahoma State, 5-11, 194, Senior

Productive, confident and tough, he's a competitor that should start for someone.

Rondale Moore, Purdue, 5-7, 181, Junior

He had a huge freshman campaign in 2018 but missed most of 2019 with a hamstring issue and 2020 after opting out before opting back in. Wish there was more tape.

Cade Johnson, South Carolina State, 5-11, 184, Senior

He's an exciting FCS prospect with excellent traits but can he make the huge step up in competition?

Others

Amon--Ra St. Brown, USC, 5-11½, 197, Junior

Nico Collins, Michigan, 6-4, 215, Senior

Josh Palmer, Tennessee, 6-1, 210, Senior

Cornell Powell, Clemson, 6-feet, 204, Senior

Amari Rodgers, Clemson, 5-9 ½, 212, Senior

Tamorrion Terry, Florida St., 6-3, 207, Junior

Tutu Atwell, Louisville, 5-9, 155, Junior

Jacob Harris, Central Florida, 6-5, 219, Senior

Demetric Felton, UCLA, 5-9, 189, Senior

Austin Watkins Jr., UAB, 6-1½, 207, Senior

• Twitter: @Hub_Arkush