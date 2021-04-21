No matter how cold, Arrieta vows to never wear sleeves

On a couple of cold night at Wrigley Field, both Jake Arrieta and Zach Davies wore short sleeves on the mound for the Cubs. Arrieta explained his choice after getting the victory on Tuesday. Associated Press

A deep freeze settled over Wrigley Field for the second straight night, with temperatures in the high 30s.

While most players bundled up, Cubs pitcher Jake Arrieta took the mound in short sleeves while earning Tuesday's victory. Zach Davies, an Arizona native, matched Arrieta's short-sleeve look on Wednesday.

Arrieta, who is from Plano, Tex., explained his cold-weather look after the game.

"I never really liked having anything near my wrist," Arrieta said. "Whether it was a baggy sleeve or a compression sleeve, I just never felt comfortable. I never thought that it helped keep me much warmer, so I just opted to go no undershirt and just a jersey.

"Try and move around as much as possible, maintain good blood flow and some body heat and just go out there and compete. That's worked for me in the past, so I'm going to stick with that. I don't think you'll ever see me in sleeves."

Arrieta said he rode the exercise bike at times between innings to stay warm. David Peterson, the Mets' left-handed starter on Wednesday, went with full sleeves on the mound.

Twitter: @McGrawDHBulls